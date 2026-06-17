Four Clearwater First Half Champion Pitchers Join Claws

Published on June 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws have added four members of the Clearwater Threshers first-half championship pitching staff.

Cody Bowker (#14 prospect per MLB Pipeline), Gabe Craig (#23 prospect), Tanner Gresham, and Ramon Marquez (#9 prospect) were all added to the BlueClaws roster earlier today.

Bowker is the #14 prospect in the system per MLB Pipeline. He had 64 strikeouts and 20 walks with Clearwater, going 2-4 with a 5.90 ERA. He was a third round pick in last year's draft by the Phillies out of Vanderbilt after starting his career at Georgetown.

Craig, the #23 prospect in the system, was a 5th round pick last year from Baylor. With the Threshers, he had a 3.68 ERA over 20 games with 33 strikeouts and 13 walks in 22 innings. Last year at Baylor, he had a 0.56 ERA with 51 strikeouts and three walks.

Gresham had a 3.10 ERA in 11 games with 49 strikeouts over 40.2 innings. He signed with the Phillies in 2024 after pitching at Army West Point where he was the Patriot League Pitcher of the Year in 2023. Gresham threw five no-hit innings in a Threshers no-hitter on June 3rd at St. Lucie. He also pitched for the Trenton Thunder in the MLB Draft League in 2024.

Marquez is the #9 prospect in the system. The 20 year old signed with the Phillies last year out of Mexico. This year with Clearwater, he made six starts and had a 1.86 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 10 walks in 29 innings pitched.

The BlueClaws are home this week with fireworks on Friday and a special Father's Day Post-Game Catch on the Field on Sunday. Click here to order tickets online.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026

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