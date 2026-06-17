Hub City Shuts out Frederick 4-0 to Begin Road Series

Published on June 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - After a five-win week at home against Asheville, the Spartanburgers hit the road for a seven-game series against the Frederick Keys. In Tuesday's series opener, Hub City (34-29) blanked Frederick (38-23) behind the longest start of the season from Enrique Segura.

After Hub City sent three to the plate in the top of the first against Carson Dorsey (L, 4-4), Segura hit the first batter in the bottom of the first. He then set down the next three he matched up with and faced the minimum in the next two innings. Dorsey also kept the 'Burgers off the board through the third.

With one out in the top of the fourth, Hector Osorio and Gleider Figuereo singled. Maxton Martin drove them both in with his fifth triple of the season. After a walk and a flyout to start the fifth, Bradley Brehmer replaced Dorsey on the mound. Yeison Morrobel greeted him with a double to make it 3-0 Hub City.

Segura (W, 1-2) gave up a leadoff single in the fourth. He retired the next two batters and a caught stealing ended the inning. A one-two-three bottom of the fifth finished off a scoreless night for Hub City's starter.

The 'Burgers added one more in the sixth on a walk, a second hit from Martin, and a wild pitch. Ryan Cabarcas and Brandon Downer kept Hub City quiet the rest of the night.

Hub City's bullpen was strong in relief of Segura. Anthony Susac faced the minimum and recorded six outs with just 19 pitches to bring the game to the bottom of the eighth, then Kai Wynyard rolled a double play after a pair of walks to keep the lead intact. In the ninth, Case Matter finished a stress-free inning to secure the staff's third shutout of the year.

The 'Burgers and Keys play a twin bill Wednesday; the second game is a makeup of the Easter Sunday rainout in Spartanburg. The first pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET with Brock Porter (5-1, 1.54 ERA) and Caden Hunter (0-0, 2.92 ERA) on the rubber, then game two will follow approximately 40 minutes after game one's final out. J'Briell Easley (0-0, 3.45 ERA) and Kiefer Lord (0-4, 7.66 ERA) are the projected starters for the second game.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026

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