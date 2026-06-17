Winston-Salem Dash - Homestand #5: June 16-21

Published on June 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







Tuesday-Saturday Games - Gates Open @ 5:30PM, First Pitch @ 6:30PM

Sunday Game - Gates Open @ 1PM, First Pitch @ 2PM

Dash Player/Team Highlights

Winston-Salem is coming off of a six-game series against the Greenville Drive, High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The Dash and Drive split the series 3-3.

C James Taussig made his High-A debut this week and had the best week at the plate, going 7-23 (.368) with 5 R, 3 HR, 8 RBI, and 3 2B

INF Kyle Lodise (CWS No. 9 Prospect) put up one of his best offensive weeks of the season, going 8-25 (.320) with 5 R, 1 HR, and 5 RBI

Winston-Salem begins a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers this week. The Dash and Grasshoppers have been the most evenly matched since the realigning of the South Atlantic League back in 2021. Winston-Salem has taken 5 of 12 contests in 2026.

Promotions & Fun Happening this Homestand

Tuesday, June 16: Trivia Night

Fans will be able to test their knowledge all game long.

Thursday, June 18: Margaritaville Night

Day Fresh Budweiser

Pregame live music from Jerry Chapman

Friday, June 19: Carolina Reapers

World Cup Watch Party - Gates Open at 2:30PM

Debut of the Carolina Reapers. The team will take the field in Carolina Reapers jerseys and caps for the first time this season.

Post-Game fireworks

Saturday, June 20: 90's Country Night

Grab your boots and get ready to boot, scoot, and boogie all night long - Pre-game Music from Bryce Hensley, Toy Box Character appearances (think Toy Story)

Petting Zoo

Murphy the Bat Dog

Dash Sweetteas Performances

Post-Game fireworks

Sunday, June 21: Father's Day

Pre-Game Autographs with select Dash players from 1-1:30PM

Post-Game Catch on the Field

Daily Promotions

These occur during every homestand on the designated day, unless otherwise noted. We have a few brand-new additions this season!

Tuesdays: Dollar Dog Tuesdays - $1 Hot Dogs all game long

Wednesdays: Kids Eat Free Wednesday (children 12 and under receive choice of Bird Dog or Hot Dog) with purchase of adult meal

Thursdays: Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday - $2 drafts through stadium, Blaze Triad Pups in the Park & Pups Run the Bases post-game

Fridays: Post-Game Fireworks

Saturdays: Post-Game Fireworks, Dash Sweetteas Dance Team performances, Murphy the Bat Dog

Sundays: Sunday Fundays - 4 Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Chips & 4 Drinks for $60, plus pre-game player autographs and post-game catch on the field

Every Day: Kelly Office Solutions Kids Run the Bases - all kids 12 and under have the opportunity to run the bases after every Dash home game

Media Coverage

If you are interested in covering an upcoming Dash game, please reach out to Morgan Clausel by email or text. She will provide a parking pass and additional details. If you do not yet have an approved media credential, this will be handled through her as well.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026

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