Winston-Salem Dash - Homestand #5: June 16-21
Published on June 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Winston-Salem Dash News Release
Tuesday-Saturday Games - Gates Open @ 5:30PM, First Pitch @ 6:30PM
Sunday Game - Gates Open @ 1PM, First Pitch @ 2PM
Dash Player/Team Highlights
Winston-Salem is coming off of a six-game series against the Greenville Drive, High-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. The Dash and Drive split the series 3-3.
C James Taussig made his High-A debut this week and had the best week at the plate, going 7-23 (.368) with 5 R, 3 HR, 8 RBI, and 3 2B
INF Kyle Lodise (CWS No. 9 Prospect) put up one of his best offensive weeks of the season, going 8-25 (.320) with 5 R, 1 HR, and 5 RBI
Winston-Salem begins a six-game series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers this week. The Dash and Grasshoppers have been the most evenly matched since the realigning of the South Atlantic League back in 2021. Winston-Salem has taken 5 of 12 contests in 2026.
Promotions & Fun Happening this Homestand
Tuesday, June 16: Trivia Night
Fans will be able to test their knowledge all game long.
Thursday, June 18: Margaritaville Night
Day Fresh Budweiser
Pregame live music from Jerry Chapman
Friday, June 19: Carolina Reapers
World Cup Watch Party - Gates Open at 2:30PM
Debut of the Carolina Reapers. The team will take the field in Carolina Reapers jerseys and caps for the first time this season.
Post-Game fireworks
Saturday, June 20: 90's Country Night
Grab your boots and get ready to boot, scoot, and boogie all night long - Pre-game Music from Bryce Hensley, Toy Box Character appearances (think Toy Story)
Petting Zoo
Murphy the Bat Dog
Dash Sweetteas Performances
Post-Game fireworks
Sunday, June 21: Father's Day
Pre-Game Autographs with select Dash players from 1-1:30PM
Post-Game Catch on the Field
Daily Promotions
These occur during every homestand on the designated day, unless otherwise noted. We have a few brand-new additions this season!
Tuesdays: Dollar Dog Tuesdays - $1 Hot Dogs all game long
Wednesdays: Kids Eat Free Wednesday (children 12 and under receive choice of Bird Dog or Hot Dog) with purchase of adult meal
Thursdays: Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursday - $2 drafts through stadium, Blaze Triad Pups in the Park & Pups Run the Bases post-game
Fridays: Post-Game Fireworks
Saturdays: Post-Game Fireworks, Dash Sweetteas Dance Team performances, Murphy the Bat Dog
Sundays: Sunday Fundays - 4 Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Chips & 4 Drinks for $60, plus pre-game player autographs and post-game catch on the field
Every Day: Kelly Office Solutions Kids Run the Bases - all kids 12 and under have the opportunity to run the bases after every Dash home game
Media Coverage
If you are interested in covering an upcoming Dash game, please reach out to Morgan Clausel by email or text. She will provide a parking pass and additional details. If you do not yet have an approved media credential, this will be handled through her as well.
South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026
- Flewelling Homers, Hot Rods Drop Series Opener 9-8 in Asheville - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Booming Bats Pace Renegades over Rome - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Wild Pitch, Wild Throw, Wild Win: Tourists Take 9-8 Walk-Off - Asheville Tourists
- Hub City Shuts out Frederick 4-0 to Begin Road Series - Hub City Spartanburgers
- Gutiérrez's Big Night Not Enough in Cyclones' 6-4 Loss - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Keys Fall in Series Opener to Spartanburgers at Home - Frederick Keys
- Grasshoppers Pull Away Late in Series Opener - Winston-Salem Dash
- Bowker Sharp in Claws Debut, But Drive Win 2-1 - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Winston-Salem Dash - Homestand #5: June 16-21 - Winston-Salem Dash
- Renegades Game Notes - 6/16/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Tuesday, June 16 - at Wilmington (6:35 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Four Clearwater First Half Champion Pitchers Join Claws - Jersey Shore BlueClaws
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Other Recent Winston-Salem Dash Stories
- Grasshoppers Pull Away Late in Series Opener
- Winston-Salem Dash - Homestand #5: June 16-21
- Former Dash Outfielder Braden Montgomery Called up to Major Leagues by Chicago White Sox
- Dash Rally Comes up Short in Series Finale
- Spartanburgers Overpower Dash Early in 9-4 Triumph