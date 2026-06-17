Gutiérrez's Big Night Not Enough in Cyclones' 6-4 Loss

Published on June 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - C Daiverson Gutiérrez recorded three hits, including two doubles and a home run, but the Brooklyn Cyclones were unable to hold a four-run lead, falling to the Wilmington Blue Rocks, 6-4, on Tuesday night at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Brooklyn (25-38) appeared in control after building a 4-0 advantage through six innings. However, Wilmington (29-34) erupted for five runs in the seventh and added another in the eighth to complete the comeback.

The Blue Rocks began their decisive rally in the seventh by loading the bases with nobody out on consecutive singles from 2B Ángel Felíz and RF Elijah Green, followed by a walk to LF Jack Moroknek.

After a pitching change and a strikeout, SS Eli Willits fell behind 0-2 in the count before ripping a two-run double into the right-field corner, cutting Brooklyn's lead to 4-2.

3B Ronny Cruz kept the rally going with a run-scoring single to pull the Blue Rocks within a run, and CF Yeremy Cabrera followed with a game-tying single through the right side. A balk moved the runners into scoring position before C Kevin Bazzell lifted a sacrifice fly to right field, giving Wilmington its first lead of the night at 5-4.

In the eighth, Wilmington added insurance. With the bases empty and two out, Moroknek worked a walk, and DH Teo Banks singled to left to put runners at the corners. A passed ball enabled Moroknek to score, stretching the lead to two, 6-4.

Brooklyn mounted one final threat in the ninth. Facing RHP Jacob Roberts, the Cyclones drew a pair of walks to bring the tying run to the plate. However, the 26-year-old finished off the victory with a swinging strikeout.

The Cyclones jumped out to an early edge. Gutiérrez ignited the offense in the second inning with a hustle double into left-center field. The 20-year-old took third on a groundout to the pitcher and scored on a groundout to third, giving Brooklyn a 1-0 edge.

In the fourth, Gutiérrez did more damage. With the bases empty and nobody out, the Venezuela native hammered a line drive off the batter's eye in straightaway center field for a solo home run. Gutiérrez's third round-tripper of the year extended the lead to 2-0.

Brooklyn continued to build its lead in the fifth. Consecutive singles by LF JT Benson and 2B Nick Roselli set the stage for SS Mitch Voit, who lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to increase the margin to 3-0.

An inning later, Gutiérrez was at the center of the action again. The Venezuela native rocketed a double down the left-field line and advanced to third on a fielding error. After a wild pitch on ball four to CF Yonatan Henríquez, Gutiérrez scampered home to stretch Brooklyn's lead to 4-0.

Neither starter received a decision on Tuesday.

RHP Dakota Hawkins turned in his longest outing of the season for Brooklyn, tossing 4.0 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits. The 26-year-old did not issue a walk and matched a season high with five strikeouts.

Wilmington starter RHP Riley Maddox surrendered four runs on six hits over 6.0 innings, walking one and striking out three.

RHP Eriq Swan (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Blue Rocks, tossing 1.1 innings of hitless ball. Roberts recorded the final five outs to secure his first High-A save, walking two and striking out four.

RHP Parker Carlson (0-3) was saddled with the defeat for the Cyclones. The 23-year-old permitted two runs on three hits in an inning of relief, whiffing two without allowing a walk.

Brooklyn will try to even the series on Wednesday night. LHP Nicolas Carreño (0-0, 1.50), the New York Mets' No. 30 prospect per Baseball America, is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Blue Rocks are scheduled to counter with the Washington Nationals' No. 14 farmhand per MLB Pipeline, RHP Yoel Tejeda Jr. (1-4, 4.42). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026

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