Booming Bats Pace Renegades over Rome

Published on June 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Rome, GA - The Hudson Valley Renegades hit a season-high seven home runs as they defeated the Rome Emperors 14- 5 on Tuesday night at AdventHealth Stadium.

The Renegades hit seven-or-more home runs in a game for the first time since 4/30/2023 at Greenville (7 HR). It was just the third time that the Renegades have hit seven-or-more home runs in a game since 2005 when Minor League game logs are available online.

Josh Moylan and Camden Troyer hit back-to-back home runs in the top of the seventh inning, the fourth time this year that the Renegades have hit back-to-back home runs in 2026. It also marked the second straight game the Renegades had back-to-back homers, as Core Jackson and Eric Genther hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning on Sunday against Jersey Shore.

The Renegades have hit 37 home runs in their last 19 games, 53.6% of their season total of 69 home runs.

Hudson Valley has hit two-or-more home runs in a game seven times in its last 11 games. Hudson Valley has hit homers in 12 of its last 13 games.

Hudson Valley has won the first game of its season-long 12-game road trip, and has improved to 14-13 in road games in 2026. The Renegades improved to 11-7 all-time at AdventHealth Stadium.

The Renegades scored five runs in the top of the first inning, and have out-scored opponents 48-24 in the first inning of games this season.

RHP Bryce Cunningham (5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) struck out five batters across 5.1 innings, picking up the win and throwing a season-high 77 pitches, including 55 strikes (71.4%).

In his last two starts, Cunningham is 2-0 with 11.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 9 K.

The second run allowed by Cunningham was a runner bequeathed to Aaron Nixon, who allowed John Gil to score on an error (which would turn into an earned run after events later in the inning.

Cunningham threw his highest number of pitches in a game since 5/18/2025 vs Aberdeen.

LF Josh Moylan (3-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 2 RBI) had his third career multi-homer game and his second of the season.

Moylan leads the team with 13 home runs on the season, tied for sixth-most in the SAL.

Moylan is the Renegades career home run leader with 28 across 267 games played. He also leads the team in RBIs (127), and hits (211).

Since May 22, Moylan is hitting .333/.364/.806 (24-for-72) with 4 doubles, 10 HR, and 19 RBIs, raising his season OPS from .577 to .802.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (1-for-4, 2 R, HR, 2 RBI, BB) extended his hitting streak to eight straight games with his fifth home run of the season.

Rodriguez has hits in nine of 11 games played in June, batting 18-for-51 (.352) with 2 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 2 BB.

Rodriguez was named SAL Player of the Week on Monday after batting .500 against Jersey Shore.

SS Kaeden Kent (3-for-5, 2 R, 2B, BB) grabbed his team-leading 25th multi-hit performance of the season, and his fourth straight

Kent is 9-for-his-last-18 at the plate after starting last week 0-for-11.

Kent leads the SAL in hits (77), doubles (17) and is fifth in AVG (.303).

SS Core Jackson (1-for-4, 3 R, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB) hit his seventh homer of the year and his second in as many games.

Jackson has hit five of his seven homers since returning from the IL on 5/26.

Jackson has gotten on base in 15 of his last 18 games played since 5/6, slashing .281/.434/.625 (18-for-64) with 5 2B, 3B, 6 HR, 18 RBI, and 15 BB.

1B Kyle West (2-for-5, R, HR, 4 RBI) hit a three-run home run in the first inning to kick off the offensive outburst, and drove in four runs.

West is second on the team with 11 homers on the season, and leads the team with 44 RBIs, which ranks tied for sixth in the SAL.

C Eric Genther (0-for-3, 2 R, 2 BB, HBP) reached base three times, and was hit by a pitch for the 16th time in 2026, setting a new single-season HBP mark in Renegades history.

Genther celebrated his 24th birthday on Tuesday and increased his season OBP to .377, tops among regulars in the Renegades lineup.

CF Camden Troyer (2-for-4, R, HR, RBI, BB) has gotten on base in nine of his last 10 games played.

Troyer is batting .321/.500/.607 over the stretch with 5 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 10 BB, 6 K.

The home run was Troyer's seventh of the year and his first since 5/26 vs Bowling Green, which capped of a stretch of three home runs in four games.

3B Roderick Arias (1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI) has gotten on base in 19 of his last 22 games played.

Arias is hitting 22-for-80 (.275) over the stretch with 8 BB, 8 XBH, 14 RBI.

Since May 30, Arias is batting .340/.397/.600 (17-for-50) with 14 R, 4 2B, 3 HR, 12 RBIs, 4 BB, 17 K and 5-for-6 SB in 13 games.

RHP Hansel Rincon (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K) threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning, and has not allowed a run in nine of his last 10 appearances, during which he has a 0.79 ERA (1 ER/11.1 IP) and has allowed 3 H, 5 BB and 21 K.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET) Wednesday, June 17 @ Rome Emperors RHP Luis Serna (3-3, 4.15) LHP Cam Caminiti (1-3, 4.74) 6:45 p.m.

Thursday, June 18 @ Rome Emperors LHP Allen Facundo (2-2, 4.46) LHP Briggs McKenzie (0-0, 5.40) 6:45 p.m.

Friday, June 19 @ Rome Emperors RHP Rory Fox (3-3, 5.71) RHP Zach Royse (Debut) 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 @ Rome Emperors LHP Franyer Herrera (3-3, 5.19) RHP Colin Daniel (2-6, 5.33) 6:45 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026

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