Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Tuesday, June 16 - at Wilmington (6:35 PM ET)

Published on June 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (25-37, 25-37) travel south and open a six-game road trip against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (28-34, 28-34) - the High-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals - on Tuesday evening at 6:35 p.m. ET from Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Del.

RHP Dakota Hawkins (1-0, 2.95) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Blue Rocks are scheduled to counter with RHP Riley Maddox (3-5, 4.40).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:20 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones topped the Keys 7-4 on Sunday at Maimonides Park...RF JT Benson led the way for the Brooklyn offense, going 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and a double...SS Mitch Voit racked up three hits - his second three-hit game of the season - and stole second, third, and home in the 3rd...RHP José Chirinos earned his first High-A win, tossing 5.0 frames and allowing two runs (one earned)...LHP Gregori Louis picked up his first High-A save, striking out a pair in the 9th to close out the Cyclones' victory...The win gave Brooklyn a split of the six-game series...With the split, the Cyclones are undefeated in their last four series (2-0-2).

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

BACK IN THE NEW YORK GROOVE: The Cyclones have been amid their best offensive stretch of the season...The 'Clones plated 10 runs for the fourth time in 22 days in Friday's 13-4 win over Frederick...The 13 runs scored are the most the 'Clones have had in a single game all year...Brooklyn also plated 13 in Game 1 of the SAL Championship Series vs. Hub City on September 14, 2025...In Friday's victory, Brooklyn racked up 13 runs on 10 hits, as seven of nine 'Clones collected at least 1 RBI...Since May 14 at Rome, Brooklyn has scored at least five runs 16 different times, including in every game last week against the BlueClaws...They're averaging over 5 runs per game during that span, compiling a 17-11 record.

LIKE A HAWK: RHP Dakota Hawkins made a spot start for the Cyclones on Wednesday, tossing 3.0 innings and allowing just one run in Brooklyn's 7-2 win, while tying RHP Josh Hejka for second on the Cyclones' all-time appearances list...The 26-year-old has accrued a 1.74 ERA (4 ER in 20.2 IP) over his last 12 appearances between Triple-A Syracuse and Brooklyn...Hawkins is also third all-time in strikeouts (143), trailing only teammate RHP Noah Hall (179) and RHP Jaison Vilera (173)...The right-hander also surpassed RHP Garrison Bryant for third in innings pitched (146.1).

CALL ME A JT: OF JT Benson has been a key part of the Cyclones recent offensive surge...Benson went 2-for-4 at the dish with a three-run home run and a double in Sunday's win...Despite having a seven-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday, the 24-year-old has reached base safely in his last 15 contests...Since May 22, Benson is 15-for-50 (.300) with two homers, nine runs scored, seven doubles, a triple, and 13 RBI...Brooklyn holds a 13-6 record in the Crestwood, Ky. native's 19 starts...Benson is also tied for third in the South Atlantic League in doubles (7) since his debut on May 19.

RUN, MITCH, RUN!: INF Mitch Voit has been wreaking havoc on the basepaths...The 2025 first-round pick stole second, third, and home in the 3rd inning of his three-hit effort on Sunday against Frederick...Voit's nine stolen bases in June are tied for the most in the South Atlantic League...Voit is proving himself as a dual-threat offensively...The Milwaukee native has a slash line of .281/.420/.469/.889 since May 22 and is tied for second on the team with three home runs over that stretch.

SAVE THE BEST FOR LAST: The Cyclones begin their final road trip of the first half by making their first trip to Wilmington this season...After an 11-31 start to the season, the Cyclones have caught fire...Since May 22, Brooklyn is 14-6, which is tied for the best record in the South Atlantic League with Greensboro (15-7)...The 'Clones five wins from June 2-7 against Jersey Shore mark the most wins the squad has had in a single series this year.

HIP HIP, JOSÉ!: RHP José Chirinos has looked the part through his first three career High-A starts...Through a trio of outings, the righty is 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA across 16.0 innings, with 20 strikeouts to eight walks...Chirinos earned his first High-A win on Sunday against Frederick, going 5.0 innings and allowing just two runs (one earned) while striking out six...On Tuesday against Frederick, the righty struck out a career-high-tying 10 batters over 6.0 innings...In his first start with Brooklyn, the 21-year-old allowed just one run over 5.0 strong frames...All this comes after an outstanding start to the year with Single-A St. Lucie...At the time of his promotion, Chirinos led the FSL in ERA (2.36), WHIP (1.05), and opposing OPS (.607).

HOU' DOES HE DO IT?: INF Colin Houck has turned a corner at the plate as of late...The 2023 first-round pick clobbered his first Maimonides Park home run in Friday's win over Frederick, and followed it up with a game-tying solo home run in the 9th inning on Saturday...Houck has collected multi-hit efforts in three of his last six contests, and is 8-for-25 during the span with four extra-base hits...In June, the 21-year-old is slashing .282/.317/.564/.881 with seven runs scored, three home runs and nine RBI in 10 games.

DAVIEL DELIVERS: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a near-perfect start as a Cyclone...In four starts, the Cuban-born starter has allowed just one run over 18.0 innings...On Friday night against Frederick, the 21-year-old chucked 5.0 frames of scoreless, one-hit ball, even with having to endure a 31-minute rain delay after tossing 3.0 innings...Hurtado walked only one, while striking out two...Among South Atlantic League pitchers with 18.0 or more innings of work since his Cyclones debut on May 26, Hurtado leads the league in ERA (0.50) and WHIP (0.44), while also pacing the circuit in batting average against (.086) and opposing OPS (.252).

PITCHING IN: Despite the unit being short-handed at times over the past few weeks, Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...Brooklyn struck out 73 batters in last week's series with the Keys...The Cyclones racked up 17.0 consecutive scoreless innings from May 22-26...In May, the Cyclones posted a 3.65 ERA (92 ER in 227.0 IP), just narrowly behind Frederick's 3.64 ERA (89 ER in 220.0 IP) for best in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn has permitted just 77 ER across 28 games, good for a 2.82 ERA, which is best in all of Minor League Baseball during that span...A huge reason behind that success has been the bullpen...Since that date, Cyclone relievers have posted a 2.35 ERA in 28 games, the best mark among full-season minor league affiliates....The 'pen holds a 9-6 record, with 164 strikeouts to 66 walks across 122.2 innings during that span.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard on Saturday against Frederick...The 25-year-old surpassed RHP Jaison Vilera (173) for the Cyclones' all-time record, punching out six to raise his career total to 179...The Charlotte, N.C. native passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...Hall is also second on the all-time starts list by Brooklyn pitchers with 38, and innings pitched with 182.0, having passed Bryant (143.1) earlier this season...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches during this season...Since last Thursday, Brooklyn batters have been hit by pitches 17 times...The 'Clones lead all of Minor League Baseball with 64 hit-by-pitches...OF John Bay leads the team with 14, while C Daiverson Gutiérrez and INF Mitch Voit are tied for second with 11...Bay is third in the South Atlantic League and tied for fourth in MiLB, while Gutiérrez and Voit are tied for fifth in the league and tied for 16th in MiLB ...The Cyclones have had four hitters plunked in a game on four separate occasions in 2026...The single-game franchise record is six set on May 19, 2023, at Hudson Valley...The franchise record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 107, set in 2022.

COREY IN THE HOUSE: INF Corey Collins has been an on-base machine for the Cyclones as of late...The 24-year-old launched his 8th homer of the year in Saturday's defeat, his second straight day with a long ball...Collins has reached in 20-straight games dating back to the two-week homestand on May 19 vs. Hudson Valley...Collins is just 12-for-59 (.203) at the plate during that stretch, but is reaching base at a .455 clip...Overall, the Suwanee, Ga. native is slashing .203/.455/.508/.963 during those 20 games with 11 runs scored, three doubles, five home runs, and 17 RBI...Collins has walked 27 times and struck out 23 times in that stretch.

RED-HOT RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez has been on a tear at the plate over the last two weeks...The Venezuela native reached base on four times on Thursday against Frederick...Since May 24, Hernandez is slashing .354/.456/.500/.956, and has hits in 11 of his last 13 games...Hernandez had hits in six consecutive games from May 24-31, the second-longest hitting streak of his Cyclones career...Hernandez hit in seven-straight games from April 23-May 3 during the 2025 season...Brooklyn is 9-4 with Hernandez in the lineup during this stretch.

SITTING ON THE DOCK OF J-BAY: OF John Bay clobbered his eighth home run of the season in Friday's win, and has continued to thrive on Coney Island to start the year...In 27 games at Maimonides Park this year, the 26-year-old is hitting .300/.442/.644/1.086 with 28 runs scored, 17 extra-base hits, six home runs, 20 runs batted in, and nine stolen bases...In 28 road contests, Bay is slashing just .168/.294/.248/.542...Bay has hit two of his eight home runs this season against Hudson Valley, and three of his nine career High-A long balls have come against the Renegades.

TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS: The Cyclones collected their fourth shutout in 11 games and sixth of the season in their victory over Wilmington on May 31...Five different Brooklyn arms combined to hold the Blue Rocks scoreless on only four hits across the contest...Brooklyn shutout Hudson Valley and Wilmington twice each during their two-week homestand, in addition to blanking Rome in Georgia, 7-0, on May 14 and shutting out Frederick, 2-0, at Maimonides Park on May 2...RHP Channing Austin was Brooklyn's starter in three of their six shutouts to this point...The 7-0 victory on May 14 was the Cyclones' most lopsided shutout since a 13-0 win vs. Wilmington on July 9, 2025...RHP Brendan Girton (4.1 IP, 2 H, 4 K), LHP Ryan Ammons (1.2, 0, 3), RHP Brett Banks (2.0, 0, 4), and RHP Ben Simon (1.0, 1, 3) united to strike out 14 in a combined three-hitter.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, eight alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris made his MLB debut for the Athletics last Saturday in Houston against the Astros...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and pitching to a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He joins RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zach Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold two of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (6) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (24)...Brooklyn has three of Baseball America's Top 30: Voit (8), Gutiérrez (24), and LHP Nicolas Carreño (30)...SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026

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