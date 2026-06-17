Bowker Sharp in Claws Debut, But Drive Win 2-1

Published on June 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Devin Futrell threw seven scoreless innings and spoiled Cody Bowker's BlueClaws debut in a 2-1 Greenville win on Tuesday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The BlueClaws fell to 24-39 on the year while Greenville improved to 26-35.

Jersey Shore starter Cody Bowker, making his BlueClaws debut, was excellent. He gave up just two hits over four scoreless innings while striking out six. He left, however, after four and did not factor in the decision.

Greenville broke through in the fifth off Sam Highfill (2-3). an RBI double from Enddy Azocar opened the scoring, and a wild pitch put the Drive up 2-0.

Futrell came out after seven, allowing just two hits while striking out five.

Carter Mathison homered for Jersey Shore in the eighth, his third of the season. Steven Brooks, however, stranded the tying run at first in the ninth to earn the save.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026

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