Grasshoppers Pull Away Late in Series Opener

Published on June 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Winston-Salem Dash (36-28) carried a tied game into the seventh inning, but the Greensboro Grasshoppers (41-23) scored three unanswered runs late to secure a 4-1 victory in the series opener on Tuesday night at Truist Stadium.

After a 1-1 stalemate through the first six innings, Greensboro capitalized on a pair of extra-base hits in the seventh before adding an insurance run in the eighth to pull away.

The Grasshoppers opened the scoring in the third without recording a hit. Carlos Caro walked, stole second, advanced to third on a flyout, and scored on a sacrifice fly from Murf Gray to give Greensboro a 1-0 lead.

The Dash answered in the fourth.

Kaleb Freeman launched a solo home run to right field and tied the game at 1-1. Winston-Salem threatened for more after James Taussig and Ely Brown both reached base, but Greensboro escaped the inning without further damage.

The game remained deadlocked until the seventh.

Following a leadoff walk and stolen base by Edward Florentino, Josh Tate lined an RBI double into the gap in right-center field to put Greensboro back in front. Later in the inning, Yordany De Los Santos added an RBI double of his own to extend the advantage to 3-1.

The Grasshoppers added another run in the eighth when Easton Carmichael connected on a solo home run to right-center field.

Winston-Salem mounted one final threat in the ninth.

With two outs, Arxy Hernandez walked, Bryce Eblin singled, and Kyle Lodise worked a walk to load the bases and bring the winning run to the plate. However, Greensboro recorded the final out before the Dash could complete the comeback.

Freeman's solo homer accounted for Winston-Salem's lone run, while the Dash were limited to four hits in the loss. The Dash will look to even the series on Wednesday, June 17.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026

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