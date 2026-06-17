Flewelling Homers, Hot Rods Drop Series Opener 9-8 in Asheville

Published on June 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Asheville, North Carolina - Nathan Flewelling blasted his 11th homer of the season, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (45-18) couldn't hold off the Asheville Tourists (17-46) in an offensive marathon, dropping the series opener 9-8 on Tuesday at McCormick Field in Asheville, North Carolina.

Asheville started the scoring in the bottom of the second inning against Bowling Green starter Jack Kartsonas. Kyle Walker led off with a walk, and Alejandro Nunez reached on catcher's interference, putting runners at first and second. Zach Daudet drove in both runners with a double to right, giving Asheville a 2-0 lead.

The Hot Rods responded in the top of the third inning against Tourists starter Luis Rodriguez. With one out, Caden Bodine singled. He advanced to second on a groundout, and scored on an Aidan Smith single, making it 2-1. Narciso Polanco evened the score with a double to right, scoring Smith, tying the game 2-2.

One run came in to score for Asheville in the bottom of the fourth against Kartsonas. Nunez led off with a single, advanced to third on a Jack Moss double, and scored on a John Garcia groundout to create a 3-2 Asheville lead.

Bowling Green gained the lead in the top of the fifth inning against Rodriguez. Theo Gillen led off with a double, Caden Bodine was hit by a pitch, and Flewelling grounded into a fielder's choice to put runners on the corners. Smith walked to load the bases, and a fielder's choice and an error by Asheville allowed two runs to score, handing Bowling Green a 4-3 lead.

The Tourists added a run in the bottom of the fifth on a base hit from Nehomar Ochoa Jr., tying the game again, 4-4.

Both teams scored two runs in the sixth inning. The Hot Rods used a groundout from Gillen and a single from Bodine to knock in two runs, taking a 6-4 lead. Asheville tied the game again with hits from Nunez and Daudet, making it 6-6.

The Hot Rods plated another run in the top of the seventh against Tourists reliever Anthony Cruz. Polanco walked, and Tony Santa Maria singled, placing runners on the corners. Ryan McCoy doubled, driving in Polanco, giving the Hot Rods a 7-6 advantage.

Once again, Asheville had answers in the bottom of the seventh. Caden Powell singled, Chase Call doubled, and a wild pitch allowed Powell to score and tie the game, 7-7.

Nathan Flewelling put the Hot Rods in the lead with a solo shot to center in the top of the eight, generating an 8-7 lead.

The Tourists came storming back in the bottom of the ninth against Hot Rods reliever Junior William. Ochoa Jr. reached on a fielder choice and Chase Call walked. Walker grounded into another fielder's choice and put runners at the corners. A wild pitch allowed Ochoa Jr. to score, and advanced Call to third, tying the game at 8-8. An error by second baseman Juanfel Peguero brought in the winning run, ending in a 9-8 Tourists win.

Jackson Wells (1-0) picked up the win, tossing 1.0 scoreless frame with a walk and a strikeout. William (4-1) was given the loss, surrendering two runs (one earned) while walking two over 0.2 innings.

The Hot Rods and the Tourists play the second game of a six-game series on Wednesday at McCormick Field with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch. Bowling Green will send out RHP Trevor Harrison (0-1, 6.37) to the mound against Asheville RHP Yeriel Santos (2-3, 6.75).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 16, 2026

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