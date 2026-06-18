Bats Go Wild as Claws Win 11-2 on Wednesday

Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Nick Biddison homered and drove in four while Luke Davis had three hits and Jersey Shore had 16 as a team in an 11-2 win over Greenville on Wednesday.

The teams have now split the first two games of their six game series.

Davis, Trent Farquhar, and Tyler Pettorini all had three hits for Jersey Shore.

Neither team scored over the first two innings but the BlueClaws exploded in the third. Singles by Trent Farquhar, Tyler Pettorini, and Manolfi Jimenez, with Jimenez driving in a run, made it 1-0. Nick Biddison then came up and crushed a three run home run to center to put Jersey Shore up 4-0.

Greenville got a run back in the top of the fourth, but Tyler Pettorini singled home a run in the bottom of the inning. Another scored on a groundout from Devin Saltiban in the fifth inning.

Jersey Shore added four more in the eighth, including on a home run from Luke Davis. It was his third home run of the season.

BlueClaws starter Mavis Graves gave up one run in four innings, allowing two hits and striking out five. Jake Eddington got the next five outs for Jersey Shore. Camron Hill fanned two in the sixth.

Titan Kennedy-Hayes gave up one run in 1.2 innings while Gabe Craig got the last four outs in his Jersey Shore debut.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Luke Gabrysh starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.