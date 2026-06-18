Keys Keep First Half Hopes Alive with Double Header Sweep over Spartanburgers

Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys secured two victories in the double header against the Hub City Spartanburgers (Rangers) on Wednesday by scores of 9-3 and 9-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. The wins push the Keys to 40-23 on the season and give them the lead in the South Atlantic League North over the Greensboro Grasshoppers.

Game 1:

Hub City struck first, scoring a run in the top of the second inning after a single by Ben Hardl and an RBI single from Yeison Morrobel. The run off Keys starter Caden Hunter was the only one he surrendered in his four-inning-outing. In his fourth start with the Keys, Hunter struck out five while allowing four hits and three walks.

The Keys drew even in the bottom of the second on a solo homerun from Victor Figueroa. The high fly ball to left field gave the Keys their first run of the series as Figueroa earned his 18th home run of the season.

Frederick added five runs of support in the third inning. RJ Austin led off with a walk and was driven in after singles from Wehiwa Aloy, Figueroa and Leandro Arias. Following a groundout to first by Elis Cuevas, Vance Honeycutt doubled to right-center field and drove in two runs. Braylin Tavera would follow suit, doubling and driving in Honeycutt himself.

Braeden Sloan entered the game on the mound for the Keys in the fifth inning. The lefty would retire the side in the fifth and sixth innings, striking out three while not allowing a run.

The Keys extended their lead to 7-1 on a throwing error by Hub City second-basemen Theo Hardy that scored Tavera. Following the groundball by Austin, Ike Irish sent his 10th home run of the season to left field which extended the Keys lead to 9-1.

Sloan gave way to Jacob Cravey gave up back-to-back doubles in the seventh to give the Spartanburgers their second run of the game. Luke Hansen doubled to lead off before Gleider Figuereo knocked him in with a double of his own. Figuereo would come across to score on a sacrifice fly by Maxton Martin. Hardly grounded out to Aloy to end the game and give the Keys the game one victory.

Game 2:

The Keys, playing as the visiting team at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, began game two with walks to Austin and Irish in the top of the first. Aloy singled to load the bases against starter J'Briell Easley before Figueroa unloaded his second grand slam of the season to give the Keys a 4-0 lead.

Keifer Lord began his eighth start for the Keys with a scoreless first inning while striking out one batter. Lord would gain an additional run of support in the second inning after Austin walked in his second at-bat, stole second base, and was driven in by Aloy on a two-out single.

Frederick added two runs to their total in the third inning. The first came on a leadoff home run by Arias, his third homer of the season. The second run scored Colin Tuft after he doubled, stole third, and was knocked in on a single from Austin. The Keys would go off the board in the fourth before adding two runs on three hits in the fifth inning. Despite the first two batters of the inning being retired, Colin Yeaman, Austin and Irish strung together three hits to score a pair of runs on Irish's double.

Lord entered the day in search of his first win with Frederick. He found it, throwing 6.2 innings while striking out nine and allowing just one run. Ramon Gomez entered with two outs and a runner on second in the seventh inning. He walked one batter before striking out Yeison Morrobel to end the game, giving the Keys the sweep and first place, with one game left to go in the first half.

With the South Atlantic League North First Half Title on the line, the Keys will look for their third win in two days on Thursday against the Spartanburgers. A win would secure the first half victory, lifting Frederick over the Grasshoppers no-matter the result of Greensboro's game.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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