Early Hot Rods Explosion Too Much to Overcome in 13-8 Tourists Loss

Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - Bowling Green came out swinging Wednesday night and never stopped. A nine-run explosion across the first two innings put the Tourists in a hole they couldn't climb out of, and the Hot Rods cruised to a 13-8 win at HomeTrust Park.

Yeriel Santos lasted just 1.2 innings, walking five batters and allowing nine earned runs before being pulled. The damage came fast and in bunches. Narciso Polanco singled to score the first run, then Tony Santa Maria cleared the bases with a three-run home run. 4-0 Bowling Green after one. Marshall Toole led off the second with a home run, and Caden Bodine followed later in the frame with a three-run shot to push it to 8-0 before Asheville had recorded six outs.

Raimy Rodriguez came in for Santos and was steady despite walking four batters, escaping his biggest jam on a strikeout and finishing with 1.1 scoreless innings. Connor Steinbaugh followed but allowed a Bodine two-RBI single in the fourth to push the lead to 11-0. Michael Cuevas came on and was sharp, allowing just one run on the afternoon, a solo homer to Theo Gillen in the sixth that made it 12-2. It was only his second run allowed in his last eight appearances.

Asheville issued a season-high 13 walks on the night, a number that kept innings alive for Bowling Green long after they should have ended.

The Tourists weren't done competing though. Nehomar Ochoa Jr. launched a two-run home run to center in the fourth, his third as a Tourist, to get Asheville on the board at 11-2. Then the seventh inning gave the crowd something to cheer about. Caden Powell singled to left to score a run. Ochoa Jr. rolled one to second but still managed to score Justin Thomas Jr. from third. Alejandro Nunez doubled off the wall in right to score Powell. Then with two outs, Cesar Hernandez lifted a high fly to left that the sun swallowed up, the ball landing over Marshall Toole's head for a double that scored Nunez. Jack Moss followed with a single after a long at bat to score Hernandez. Five runs in the inning, and suddenly it was 12-7 with life in the building.

But the eighth inning brought the rally to a halt, with Asheville stranding runners on second and third. Santa Maria added an insurance run for Bowling Green in the ninth on a line drive single to center. 13-7. Nunez answered with a leadoff solo shot in the bottom half that bounced off the top of the right field wall and out. 13-8. It wasn't enough.

Moss was the offensive standout, going 4-for-5 with two doubles. Six Tourists recorded multi-hit games on the night: Moss, Nunez, Thomas Jr., Powell, Walker, and Hernandez.

Asheville falls to 17-47. Bowling Green improves to 46-18. The two teams meet again Thursday night at HomeTrust Park. Kellan Oakes takes the ball for Asheville against Bowling Green's Jose Urbina. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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