Voit Collects Two Hits, But Cyclones Shut out by Blue Rocks, 6-0

Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







WILMINGTON, Del. - SS Mitch Voit recorded two hits, including a double, but the Brooklyn Cyclones were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 6-0 loss to the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Wednesday night at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

Wilmington (30-34) wasted little time taking control.

After Brooklyn (25-39) was retired in order in the top of the first, the Blue Rocks struck for three runs in the bottom half of the inning. SS Eli Willits ignited the rally after being hit by a pitch with two strikes and immediately scored on a double off the right-field wall by 2B Ronny Cruz.

Following a walk to CF Yeremy Cabrera, C Kevin Bazzell hit a ball back to the mound. The throw to second eliminated Cabrera, but the relay to first was wild. Cruz scored from second base, and Bazzell scooted to second on the throwing error. 3B Ángel Felíz followed with an RBI double to right-center, extending Wilmington's lead to 3-0.

The Blue Rocks added another run in the third. Felíz opened the frame with a double, stole third, and scored two batters later on an RBI single to left by 1B Randal Díaz, making it a 4-0 game.

Wilmington put the contest out of reach in the fourth.

After Cabrera drew a two-out walk, Bazzell launched a two-run homer over the left-center field fence. The blast, his third home run of the season, increased the Blue Rocks' advantage to 6-0.

Brooklyn's offense never quite kicked into gear.

The Cyclones loaded the bases in the fifth inning on singles by LF Trace Willhoite and Voit, along with a walk to C Ronald Hernandez. However, a called third strike ended the threat.

In the eighth, Brooklyn loaded the bases again on three walks to 1B Corey Collins, DH Daiverson Gutiérrez, and CF John Bay. Yet a fielder's choice ground ball to second kept the Cyclones off the board.

Voit provided Brooklyn's final threat in the ninth with a two-out double, but a lineout to center ended the game and secured Wilmington's shutout victory.

RHP Yoel Tejeda Jr. (2-4) put together one of the best starts of his career for the Blue Rocks. The 22-year-old did not allow a run on four hits over 5.0 innings, walking only two, and striking out a career-high nine.

Wilmington's bullpen was stellar, as well. RHP Eiker Huizi, RHP Yeuris Jiménez, and RHP Brady Hill combined to toss 4.0 innings of one-hit scoreless relief to complete the shutout.

LHP Nicolas Carreño (0-1) absorbed his first High-A loss for Brooklyn. The 20-year-old was charged with six runs (five earned) on five hits in 4.0 innings, walking four, and striking out one.

The Cyclones bullpen limited Wilmington the rest of the way. RHP Ryan Dollar, RHP Juan Arnaud, and RHP Cristofer Gómez united to punch out seven hitters over 4.0 spotless innings.

Brooklyn will attempt to close out the first half on a winning note. LHP Daviel Hurtado (2-0, 0.50) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Blue Rocks are scheduled to counter with the Washington Nationals' No. 17 farmhand per MLB Pipeline, RHP Miguel Sime Jr. (0-0, 3.52). The first pitch on Thursday night is set for 6:35 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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