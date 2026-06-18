Bodine and Santa Maria Power Hot Rods to 13-8 over Tourists

Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Asheville, North Carolina - Caden Bodine drove in five runs, while Tony Santa Maria knocked in four, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods (46-18) to a 13-8 win in an offensive shootout with the Asheville Tourists (17-47) on Wednesday at HomeTrust Park in Asheville, North Carolina.

Bowling Green plated four runs in the top of the first inning against Asheville starter Yeriel Santos. Bodine punched a one-out single to right and Nathan Flewelling walked. One out later, Narciso Polanco drove in Bodine with a single, making it 1-0 Bowling Green. Santa Maria stepped in and blasted a three-run homer to right field, giving Bowling Green a 4-0 lead.

The Hot Rods continued to pour on runs in the top of the second against Santos. Marshall Toole led off the frame with a solo shot to center. Juanfel Peguero and Theo Gillen walked. Bodine cleared the bases with a three-run homer to right-center, putting the Hot Rods ahead 8-0. With two outs, Polanco and Santa Maria walked, and Ryan McCoy singled to right, scoring Polanco for a 9-0 Hot Rods advantage.

Two more runs came around to score in the top of the fourth inning for Bowling Green against Asheville reliever Conor Steinbaugh. Ryan McCoy walked, and Marshall Toole reached second on an error from Caden Powell in center, putting runners at second and third. Bodine knocked in both runners with a base hit to right, increasing the Hot Rods lead to 11-0.

Asheville generated their first runs in the bottom of the fourth against Bowling Green starter Trevor Harrison. Powell led off with a single, and Nehomar Ochoa Jr. crushed a two-run homer to center, making it an 11-2 game.

Gillen produced another run for the Hot Rods with a solo homer in the top of the sixth, increasing the lead to 12-2.

The Tourists drove in five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, headlined by doubles from Alejandro Nunez and Cesar Hernandez, creating a 12-7 score.

Both teams scored runs in the ninth inning. In the top half for Bowling Green, Aidan Smith walked and stole second. Santa Maria singled him home for a 13-7 lead. In the bottom half for Asheville, Nunez started off the inning with a solo homer to right, making it 13-8. Ryan Andrade closed out the rest of the Asheville side, locking up a 13-8 Hot Rods victory.

Trey Pooser (2-0) earned the win, allowing five runs on eight hits over 3.1 innings, walking one and striking out two. Santos (2-4) was given the loss, surrendering nine runs on five hits, walking five and striking out two.

The Hot Rods and Tourists play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch at McCormick Field. Bowling Green will send out RHP Jose Urbina (3-3, 4.03) against Asheville RHP Kellan Oakes (0-0, 18.00).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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