Kick-Off Your Weekend with Saturdays on the District Presented by Publix

Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Kick off your weekend with a little Greenville Drive fun at our pregame street party out on District 356! Family Fun, drinks, live music, player autographs and more from 5 PM - 7 PM.

Whether your meeting up with friends for a quick drink before the game or needing to let the kids get some extra energy out, this is the spot to be!

Saturdays on the District are complimentary to attend, and does not require a ticket to the game.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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