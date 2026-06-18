Kick-Off Your Weekend with Saturdays on the District Presented by Publix
Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greenville Drive News Release
Kick off your weekend with a little Greenville Drive fun at our pregame street party out on District 356! Family Fun, drinks, live music, player autographs and more from 5 PM - 7 PM.
Whether your meeting up with friends for a quick drink before the game or needing to let the kids get some extra energy out, this is the spot to be!
Saturdays on the District are complimentary to attend, and does not require a ticket to the game.
Check out the Greenville Drive Statistics
South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026
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Other Recent Greenville Drive Stories
- Honor Our Military Heroes on Sunday, June 28th
- Kick-Off Your Weekend with Saturdays on the District Presented by Publix
- Don't Miss Friday Night Fireworks on June 26th
- Come on Down: Game Show Night Takes over Fluor Field June 24th
- Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Fluor Field Becomes a Renaissance Faire on June 23rd