Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Fluor Field Becomes a Renaissance Faire on June 23rd
Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greenville Drive News Release
Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Step back in time and experience the magic of Renaissance Faire Night at Fluor Field! Join us on Tuesday, June 23rd for an evening of medieval merriment as knights, nobles, and common folk gather for a night of baseball and fantasy. Come dressed in your finest Renaissance attire and enjoy themed entertainment, photo opportunities, and surprises fit for royalty throughout the ballpark.
Whether you're a brave knight, a mischievous rogue, a noble queen, or a wandering bard, this is your chance to celebrate the spirit of the Renaissance while cheering on your Greenville Drive.
Gates open at 5:45 PM, with first pitch between the Drive and Asheville Tourists set for 6:45 PM.
South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026
- Rome Wlaks off Renegades - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Dash Storm Back in Eighth to Stun Greensboro - Winston-Salem Dash
- Honor Our Military Heroes on Sunday, June 28th - Greenville Drive
- Kick-Off Your Weekend with Saturdays on the District Presented by Publix - Greenville Drive
- Don't Miss Friday Night Fireworks on June 26th - Greenville Drive
- Come on Down: Game Show Night Takes over Fluor Field June 24th - Greenville Drive
- Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Fluor Field Becomes a Renaissance Faire on June 23rd - Greenville Drive
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Wednesday, June 17 - at Wilmington (6:35 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Game Notes - 6/17/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Drive Stories
- Honor Our Military Heroes on Sunday, June 28th
- Kick-Off Your Weekend with Saturdays on the District Presented by Publix
- Don't Miss Friday Night Fireworks on June 26th
- Come on Down: Game Show Night Takes over Fluor Field June 24th
- Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Fluor Field Becomes a Renaissance Faire on June 23rd