Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Fluor Field Becomes a Renaissance Faire on June 23rd

Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Hear Ye, Hear Ye! Step back in time and experience the magic of Renaissance Faire Night at Fluor Field! Join us on Tuesday, June 23rd for an evening of medieval merriment as knights, nobles, and common folk gather for a night of baseball and fantasy. Come dressed in your finest Renaissance attire and enjoy themed entertainment, photo opportunities, and surprises fit for royalty throughout the ballpark.

Whether you're a brave knight, a mischievous rogue, a noble queen, or a wandering bard, this is your chance to celebrate the spirit of the Renaissance while cheering on your Greenville Drive.

Gates open at 5:45 PM, with first pitch between the Drive and Asheville Tourists set for 6:45 PM.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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