Drive Sweep SAL Weekly Awards as Anderson, Brown Honored

Published on June 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The Greenville Drive swept the South Atlantic League's weekly awards for June 22-28, as infielder Antonio Anderson was named South Atlantic League Player of the Week and right-handed pitcher Dylan Brown earned South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week.

The pair turned in dominant performances during Greenville's six-game series against the Asheville Tourists, helping power the Drive to an outstanding week on both sides of the ball.

Anderson put together one of the best offensive stretches of the season, batting .500 (11-for-22) with three home runs, six RBI, and five runs scored. The Boston Red Sox prospect recorded multiple hits in five of the six games, while posting a remarkable 1.000 slugging percentage and .542 on-base percentage.

Anderson, who celebrated his 21st birthday on Sunday, also showcased his power by homering in three consecutive games from Thursday through Saturday, consistently providing timely offense throughout the series.

On the mound, Brown delivered a career-best performance in Wednesday's victory over Asheville. The right-hander fired seven scoreless innings, surrendering just two hits while striking out a career-high 11 batters. Brown did not issue a walk and consistently overpowered the Tourists' lineup with an electric mix of pitches.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 29, 2026

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