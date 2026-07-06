Who Has the Most Talent in Greenville? Find out on July 24th

Published on July 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







The spotlight is shining on the Upstate! Join the Greenville Drive for Greenville's Got Talent Night at Fluor Field, where incredible local performers will take center stage throughout the evening.

From singers and dancers to magicians, musicians, and one-of-a-kind acts, you'll experience the amazing talent that makes our community special, all while enjoying a night of Drive baseball, ballpark favorites, and family fun.

Come early to catch performances around the ballpark, cheer on your favorite local acts, and stay loud as the Drive battle on the field. It's a celebration of hometown talent you won't want to miss!

Do you have a talent? Let us know about it HERE and we'll be in touch with opportunities to participate in the game on 7/24.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 6, 2026

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