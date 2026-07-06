Who Has the Most Talent in Greenville? Find out on July 24th
Published on July 6, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greenville Drive News Release
The spotlight is shining on the Upstate! Join the Greenville Drive for Greenville's Got Talent Night at Fluor Field, where incredible local performers will take center stage throughout the evening.
From singers and dancers to magicians, musicians, and one-of-a-kind acts, you'll experience the amazing talent that makes our community special, all while enjoying a night of Drive baseball, ballpark favorites, and family fun.
Come early to catch performances around the ballpark, cheer on your favorite local acts, and stay loud as the Drive battle on the field. It's a celebration of hometown talent you won't want to miss!
Do you have a talent? Let us know about it HERE and we'll be in touch with opportunities to participate in the game on 7/24.
South Atlantic League Stories from July 6, 2026
- Harry Potter Night, Renegades: The Musical and Ben Hess Bobblehead this Week at Heritage Financial Park - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Who Has the Most Talent in Greenville? Find out on July 24th - Greenville Drive
- West Lifts Renegades to Walk-Off Win - Hudson Valley Renegades
- Weather Suspends Cyclones, Keys with Game Tied - Brooklyn Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Drive Stories
- Who Has the Most Talent in Greenville? Find out on July 24th
- Drive Alums Franklin Arias and Anthony Eyanson Selected to MLB All-Star Futures Game
- Drive Sweep SAL Weekly Awards as Anderson, Brown Honored
- Drive Stunned in 9th Inning Collapse, Lose, 7-4, to Tourists
- Drive Come Up Short in 7-6 Loss to Tourists