Christmas in July Is Coming to Fluor Field

Published on July 16, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Who says you have to wait until December to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year?

Join the Greenville Drive for Christmas in July at Fluor Field as we bring holiday magic to the ballpark with festive entertainment, merry surprises, and plenty of summer baseball fun. You'll find Christmas music, special holiday-themed activities, appearances from your favorite seasonal guests, and a few cool surprises to help beat the summer heat.

Whether you've been naughty or nice, it's the perfect chance to enjoy a holly-jolly night with family and friends while cheering on the Drive. Throw on your favorite Hawaiian shirt, Santa hat, or festive gear and celebrate the season-summer style!

It's sunshine, baseball, and Christmas cheer all wrapped into one unforgettable night.







South Atlantic League Stories from July 16, 2026

Christmas in July Is Coming to Fluor Field - Greenville Drive

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