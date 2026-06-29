City of Spartanburg's Red, White and Boom Celebration Returns to Fifth Third Park

Published on June 29, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - For the second straight year, Fifth Third Park will host the City of Spartanburg's Red, White and Boom July Fourth celebration. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. ET, kicking off an evening filled with fun for all ages before the fireworks at approximately 9:00 p.m.

One of the highlights of the leadup to the fireworks show is Hub City's first-ever Burger Eating Contest, which will feature various local personalities competing with fans to down the most house-made Spartanburgers. The Hub City Train, presented by Ingles and 101.9 Big Buck Country, will be chugging around the gates. The Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Kids' Corner will be open, including the climbing wall which doubles as a mural of downtown Spartanburg. Inflatable games will also be available.

A variety of activities will take place on the Fifth Third Park concourse prior to the fireworks display. Guests can enjoy live music from The Quatrophonix while exploring a variety of family activities, including face painting, balloon animals, mobile games, inflatable attractions, mascot appearances, a playground, living history meet-and-greets, military vehicle displays, and more.

Food and beverage options at Fifth Third Park include local vendors such as Kona Ice, Cooper's Cotton Candy, Hazel's Lemonade and more. To celebrate America's 250th, discounted hot dogs and beer specials will also be available for a limited time.

Fans with any questions about Red, White and Boom can contact info@hcspartanburgers.com, call 864-594-0701, or connect with the City of Spartanburg on their special events page.







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