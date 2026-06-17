Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Summer Surge... Narciso Polanco has picked up his pace in the month of June. Across 12 games this month he is 15-for-47 (.319) with three doubles, nine RBI, and a .407 OBP. Polanco has raised his average from .224 to .245 this month. He has the third-highest average in June for Bowling Green, trailing Theo Gillen (.396) and Caden Bodine (.380).

Bodine's Bash... The Rays No. 12 prospect Caden Bodine has put together a 10-game hit streak. Starting on June 4 in Wilmington, Bodine caught fire. During the streak, he is 17-for-41 (.415) with one double and 12 RBI. He has collected five multi-hit performances within the streak, including two three-hit games.

Award-Winning Week... After his start on Saturday, Jacob Kisting was awarded South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Week. The righty tossed 6.2 scoreless frames against the Rome Emperors, tying a career-high with eight strikeouts. This is the second time this season Kisting has marked his career-best in strikeouts, also whiffing eight batters against Asheville at Bowling Green Ballpark on May 21. Overall this season, Kisting is 4-0 with a 1.73 ERA through 10 appearances and 41.2 innings pitched.

On the Road Again... After one week at Bowling Green Ballpark, the Hot Rods hit the road again. The previous road trip for Bowling Green was a two-week stint in the northeast, taking on the Hudson Valley Renegades and the Wilmington Blue Rocks. Over that span, the Hot Rods went 9-3, boosting their road record in 2026 from 11-7 to 20-10. Bowling Green has yet to lose a series this season, winning nine while splitting two. Both splits came on the road, once in Greenville and the other in Rome.

The Beginning of the End... This week in Asheville will be split between the first and second half of the season. The first three games of the series represent the end of the SAL first half, while the last three games of the series start the second half. The Hot Rods locked up a first-half title in an 11-0 win last Tuesday against the Emperors.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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