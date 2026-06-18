Rome Wlaks off Renegades

Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Rome, GA - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell in a tough 2-1 walk-off loss at the Rome Emperors on Wednesday night at AdventHealth Stadium.

Wednesday's game was the second walk-off loss of the season for the Renegades, with the other coming on 5/2 at Jersey Shore on a walk-off strikeout passed ball.

Dating back to the 2024 season, each of the Renegades last three losses at AdventHealth Stadium have come on Emperors walk-offs.

With the loss, the Renegades fall to 6-9 in 2026 in one-run games.

The Renegades did not have an extra-base hit in the game for the first time since 5/12 vs Frederick, a span of 30 straight games with at least one extra-base hit.

The Renegades did not hit a home run on Wednesday but have hit 37 home runs in their last 20 games, 53.6% of their season total of 69 home runs. Hudson Valley has hit two-or-more home runs in a game seven times in its last 12 games. Hudson Valley has hit homers in 12 of its last 14 games.

RHP Luis Serna (7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) struck out four batters across 7.0 innings, getting no decision as he departed in a 1-1 game.

Serna has completed 6.0 innings in each of his last two starts, and has thrown at least 6.0 innings in four of his 11 starts this season (36.4%).

Wednesday's game was the second time this season that Serna pitched into the seventh inning, having also done so in his first start of the season on 4/9 vs Wilmington.

Serna and Jack Cebert are the only Renegades starting pitchers to throw 7.0-or-more innings multiple times.

Serna allowed a solo home run to Dixon Williams in the bottom of the seventh for his only run allowed in the start. It was the third home run allowed by Serna this season, all coming in his last five starts.

RF Wilson Rodriguez (0-for-3, R, BB) saw his eight-game hitting streak come to an end, but walked and scored the lone Renegades run of the game in the fourth.

Rodriguez has hits in 10 of 14 games played in June, batting 19-for-57 (.333) with 13 R, 3 2B, 2 3B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, and 4 BB.

3B Enmanuel Tejeda (1-for-2, BB, RBI) drove in the lone Renegades run with an RBI single against Justin Long in the fourth.

RHP Wilmy Sanchez (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K) worked around back-to-back walks to throw a scoreless inning in the eighth.

Sanchez has strung together three straight scoreless appearances after having allowed at least one run in four straight games.

RHP Luis Velasquez (0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K) got the loss as a runner he bequeathed to Thomas Balboni, Jr. in the ninth came home to score on a walk-off single by Dalton McIntyre.

It was the first run allowed by Velasquez in three games with the Renegades on his Minor League rehab assignment.

RHP Thomas Balboni, Jr. (0.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K) allowed the walk-off single to Dalton McIntyre in the bottom of the ninth, the only batter he faced after relieving Velasquez with the winning run on third.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS

Date Opponent Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time (ET)

Thursday, June 18 @ Rome Emperors LHP Allen Facundo (2-2, 4.46) LHP Briggs McKenzie (0-0, 5.40) 6:45 p.m.

Friday, June 19 @ Rome Emperors RHP Rory Fox (3-3, 5.71) RHP Zach Royse (Debut) 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 @ Rome Emperors LHP Franyer Herrera (3-3, 5.19) RHP Colin Daniel (2-6, 5.33) 6:45 p.m.

Sunday, June 21 @ Rome Emperors RHP Sean Paul Linan (1-6, 5.75) RHP Cade Kuehler (6-2, 4.97) 1 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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