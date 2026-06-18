Come on Down: Game Show Night Takes over Fluor Field June 24th
Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Greenville Drive News Release
Get ready for a night packed with big prizes, bigger laughs, and exciting baseball as the Greenville Drive presents Game Show Night!
From classic game show-inspired contests to interactive fan experiences throughout the evening, you'll have the chance to test your luck, show off your skills, and compete for bragging rights.
Grab your friends, bring your game face, and get ready for an unforgettable night of fun at the ballpark. The only question is... Will YOU be our next big winner?
Gates open at 5:45 PM, and first pitch between the Drive and Asheville Tourists is set for 6:45 PM.
South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026
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- Honor Our Military Heroes on Sunday, June 28th - Greenville Drive
- Kick-Off Your Weekend with Saturdays on the District Presented by Publix - Greenville Drive
- Don't Miss Friday Night Fireworks on June 26th - Greenville Drive
- Come on Down: Game Show Night Takes over Fluor Field June 24th - Greenville Drive
- Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Fluor Field Becomes a Renaissance Faire on June 23rd - Greenville Drive
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Wednesday, June 17 - at Wilmington (6:35 PM ET) - Brooklyn Cyclones
- Renegades Game Notes - 6/17/2026 - Hudson Valley Renegades
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Other Recent Greenville Drive Stories
- Honor Our Military Heroes on Sunday, June 28th
- Kick-Off Your Weekend with Saturdays on the District Presented by Publix
- Don't Miss Friday Night Fireworks on June 26th
- Come on Down: Game Show Night Takes over Fluor Field June 24th
- Hear Ye, Hear Ye: Fluor Field Becomes a Renaissance Faire on June 23rd