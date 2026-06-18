Come on Down: Game Show Night Takes over Fluor Field June 24th

Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greenville Drive News Release







Get ready for a night packed with big prizes, bigger laughs, and exciting baseball as the Greenville Drive presents Game Show Night!

From classic game show-inspired contests to interactive fan experiences throughout the evening, you'll have the chance to test your luck, show off your skills, and compete for bragging rights.

Grab your friends, bring your game face, and get ready for an unforgettable night of fun at the ballpark. The only question is... Will YOU be our next big winner?

Gates open at 5:45 PM, and first pitch between the Drive and Asheville Tourists is set for 6:45 PM.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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