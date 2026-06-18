Dash Storm Back in Eighth to Stun Greensboro

Published on June 17, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Down two runs and staring at a second straight loss to Greensboro, the Winston-Salem Dash (37-28) saved their best offensive inning for last.

After the Greensboro Grasshoppers (41-24) grabbed a 4-2 lead in the top of the eighth, Winston-Salem answered immediately with a three-run bottom half, rallying past Greensboro for a 5-4 victory on Wednesday night at Truist Stadium.

For much of the evening, the Dash chipped away at Greensboro's lead.

The Grasshoppers struck first in the second inning when Sammy Stafura singled home Edward Florentino. Greensboro added another run in the third on a solo home run from Murf Gray to take a 2-0 advantage.

Winston-Salem responded in the fourth. After James Taussig walked and advanced on a wild pitch, Ely Brown lined an RBI single into right-center field to cut the deficit in half.

The Dash tied the game in the sixth when Eddie Park singled up the middle, scoring Rylan Galvan and making it 2-2.

But Greensboro appeared to seize control in the eighth.

Two solo home runs from Tony Blanco Jr. and Yordany De Los Santos pushed the Grasshoppers back in front 4-2 and quieted the crowd at Truist Stadium.

The silence didn't last long.

George Wolkow opened the bottom of the inning with a single before Kaleb Freeman doubled to put runners at second and third. After Rylan Galvan worked a walk to load the bases, Brown drew another free pass to force home a run and trim the deficit to one.

Moments later, Bryce Eblin lined a game-tying single into left-center field, scoring Galvan. With the bases still loaded, Kyle Lodise reached on a throwing error by Stafura at second base, allowing Brown to score the go-ahead run and giving Winston-Salem its first lead of the night at 5-4.

The Dash bullpen made the rally stand up.

Pierce George worked around a two-out walk and stolen base in the ninth to secure his fourth save of the season. With the win, Winston-Salem tied the series at 1-1.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 17, 2026

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