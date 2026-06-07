Dash Rally Comes up Short in Series Finale

Published on June 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC (June 7th) - The Winston-Salem Dash (33-24) nearly erased a massive deficit Sunday afternoon, but the Hub City Spartanburgers (28-28) held off a late comeback to secure an 11-8 victory and split the six-game series at Truist Stadium.

After falling behind by as many as five runs, Winston-Salem battled back to within two in the eighth inning and brought the tying run to the plate before Hub City escaped the threat and closed out the win.

The Spartanburgers struck immediately when Yeison Morrobel launched a leadoff home run in the first inning.

Winston-Salem answered in the third. Bryce Eblin tied the game with a solo home run to right before George Wolkow lined an RBI single to center, scoring Caleb Bonemer and giving the Dash a 2-1 lead.

The game changed in the fourth.

After Hub City reached on an error to begin the inning, Esteban Mejia connected on a two-run homer to spark a six-run frame. RBI hits from Antonis Macias and Ben Hartl, along with a sacrifice fly from Chandler Pollard, helped the Spartanburgers surge in front 7-2.

Winston-Salem chipped away throughout the afternoon.

Bonemer launched a solo home run in the fifth, and Eblin delivered again in the sixth with a two-run blast to cut the deficit to 7-5.

Hub City responded with three runs in the seventh. Morrobel added an RBI single and Macias doubled home another run as the Spartanburgers pushed the advantage back to 10-5.

The Dash refused to go away.

A wild pitch allowed Boston Smith to score in the seventh, and Winston-Salem plated two more runs in the eighth after a Hub City throwing error brought home T.J. McCants and Alex Ungar, trimming the deficit to 10-8.

With runners on second and third and one out, the Dash had a chance to pull even. However, Hub City recorded back-to-back outs to escape the inning and preserve the lead.

The Spartanburgers added an insurance run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly from Quincy Scott before Joey Danielson retired the Dash in order in the bottom half.

Bonemer finished with a home run and a double for a second straight day, while Eblin recorded the first multi-homer game of his professional career.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2026

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