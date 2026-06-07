Hall Becomes Cyclones' Strikeout King in Comeback Victory, 5-3

Published on June 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - RHP Noah Hall etched his name into the Cyclones record book on Sunday afternoon, becoming the franchise's all-time strikeout leader as Brooklyn rallied from an early three-run deficit to defeat the Jersey Shore BlueClaws, 5-3, at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Hall struck out six over 5.0 innings to raise his career total to 179, surpassing the previous franchise mark of 173 set by RHP Jaison Vilera. He and four Brooklyn relievers combined to retire the final 14 hitters of the game in order, helping the Cyclones secure their fourth-straight victory.

With the victory, the Cyclones (22-34) have won four-straight games for the second time in the last two weeks and took five-of-six in a series for the first time in 2026. Additionally, Brooklyn has won eight of their last nine and 11 of their last 14 contests.

The win capped Brooklyn's best series of the season. The Cyclones (22-34) took five of six games from Jersey Shore and have now won eight of their last nine contests and 11 of their last 14.

Jersey Shore (22-34) grabbed the lead immediately in the first inning. On Hall's opening pitch, CF Pedro León lifted a fly ball to right field that was carried by a strong wind and ricocheted off the chain-link fence atop the wall for a solo home run. The blast - León's third of his rehab stint - gave the BlueClaws a 1-0 advantage.

Hall responded by reaching the milestone moments later. Entering the day one strikeout shy of tying the franchise record, the right-hander struck out LF Joel Dragoo swinging to match Vilera's mark before fanning CF Devin Saltiban to become Brooklyn's all-time strikeout king.

The BlueClaws extended their lead in the second. After a pair of walks put runners aboard with two outs, León hit a pop-up to shallow right field that was lost in the bright sunshine and dropped untouched. Two runs scored on the play, as León raced into third with a triple, giving Jersey Shore a 3-0 cushion.

In the third, Brooklyn started chipping away. SS Mitch Voit and RF John Bay opened the frame with back-to-back singles before 1B Corey Collins drew a walk to load the bases. C Daiverson Gutiérrez then lifted a sacrifice fly to right, putting the Cyclones on the board, 3-1.

Gutiérrez delivered again in the fifth.

Bay reached on an infield single, and Collins followed by reaching on an error at second base. Gutiérrez attacked the first pitch he saw and sent a rising line drive over the left fielder's head for a double. Both runners scored on the play to knot the score at 3-3.

The Cyclones took the lead for good in the sixth.

CF Sam Biller started the inning with a single, stole second, and advanced to third on a fly out. With the infield drawn in, Voit lined the seventh pitch he saw for an RBI single to center, putting Brooklyn ahead for the first time, 4-3.

After Voit stole second base, Collins capped a lengthy nine-pitch at-bat with an RBI single into left-center field, bringing home an insurance run and extending the lead to 5-3.

That cushion was more than enough for the Cyclones' pitching staff.

Hall issued a leadoff walk to León in the fifth before recording a flyout to center and a double play grounder to third to end the inning and his afternoon.

The walk would be the final baserunner of the day for Jersey Shore. Hall, RHP Justin Armbruester, RHP Bryce Jenkins, RHP Juan Arnaud, and RHP Parker Carlson combined to retire the final 14 hitters in order to secure Brooklyn's 5-3 victory.

The quartet in relief united to twirl 4.0 perfect innings, striking out nine of 12 hitters faced.

Hall (1-4) earned his first victory of the season, allowing three runs on three hits over 5.0 innings. Despite matching a career-high with five walks, he also tied a season-high with six strikeouts on his record-setting afternoon.

Carlson recorded the final three outs, striking out two, earning the second of his career and the series.

BlueClaws starter RHP Reese Dutton did not factor into the decision after allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits across 4.2 innings. Reliever RHP Brandon Beckel (1-2) was charged with the loss after surrendering two runs on four hits in one inning of work.

After the league-wide off day on Monday, the Cyclones will return home to Coney Island to open a six-game homestand and series against the North Division-leading Frederick Keys, the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. Neither team has announced a probable starter for the series opener. The first pitch from Maimonides Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2026

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