Tourists Fall in Series Finale 16-14 in Back and Forth Slugfest

Published on June 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Asheville Tourists News Release







ASHEVILLE, N.C. - It came down to the final pitch. Again.

Asheville and Greensboro put on one last show in the series finale Sunday afternoon at HomeTrust Park, combining for 30 runs in a wild 16-14 Grasshoppers win. The Tourists rallied from an eight-run deficit to take the lead twice, but couldn't hold on in the end.

Asheville starter Dylan Howard had a rough afternoon on the mound. The right-hander lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing nine earned runs on seven hits and four walks before being pulled in the second inning of what became an 8-run Greensboro frame.

Yordany De Los Santos hit a solo shot in the first to make it 1-0, then returned in the second with a three-run home run. Murf Gray followed with a two-run blast to make it 7-1. Raimy Rodriguez came in for Howard and walked the bases loaded before throwing back to back wild pitches to let two more runs cross. 9-1 Greensboro.

Then the Tourists started fighting back.

Chase Call had answered De Los Santos' leadoff homer with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the first to keep it close early. Then in the third, Caden Powell singled with the bases loaded to score a run, and Nehomar Ochoa Jr. followed with a two-run double. Kyle Walker doubled to score Ochoa Jr. and suddenly it was 9-5. Rodriguez settled in after his shaky start, retiring batters and keeping Asheville within striking distance, finishing with 2.1 scoreless innings and just one hit allowed.

The comeback continued in the fourth. Justin Thomas Jr. doubled to score a run, and Powell singled to score Thomas Jr. Powell tried to stretch it to a double but was called out at second by umpire Reginald Webb. Manager Nate Shaver came out to argue but the call stood. 9-7 Greensboro.

The Tourists completed the comeback in the bottom of the sixth. With the bases loaded, Ochoa Jr. cleared them all with a double to give Asheville a 10-9 lead, its first of the afternoon. Walker followed with a single to score Ochoa Jr. and push the cushion to 11-9.

It didn't last.

Bryce Collins entered in the seventh and quickly allowed a run to score on a fielder's choice. Then Gray stepped in and launched a two-run home run to give Greensboro the lead back at 12-11. Thomas Jr. answered in the bottom half, roping a single off the top of the right field wall that missed being a home run by a matter of feet, scoring Freuddy Batista from second to tie it at 12.

The eighth inning was where the game slipped away. With the bases loaded, Kyle Walker bobbled a bouncing ball at second to allow a run to score. Colby Langford came in with the bases still loaded and walked Edward Florentino to force in another. 14-12 Greensboro. Jack Moss hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Walker, who limped across the plate after fouling a ball off himself earlier in the inning. 14-13 Greensboro.

Carlos Caro hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth to push it to 16-13 and seemingly put it out of reach. But the Tourists made one last push. Thomas Jr. and Powell drew back to back walks to put the tying run at the plate. Chase Call nearly delivered, launching a ball down the left field line that landed just foul before striking out swinging. Ochoa Jr. singled to score Thomas Jr. from second. 16-14. Walker came to the plate as the game-winning run with two outs and two on, put up a fight, and struck out to end it.

Individually, Ochoa Jr. was the offensive star, delivering the bases clearing double in the sixth that gave Asheville the lead and finishing with six RBIs on the afternoon. Collins had a tough outing, allowing five runs in 1.1 innings with three walks and no strikeouts. Langford finished with two earned runs in two innings.

Asheville takes the series four games to two, and the season series with Greensboro is now tied at six games apiece. The Tourists fall to 15-41. Greensboro improves to 35-22.

Next up for Asheville is a six-game road series at the Hub City Spartanburgers in Spartanburg, South Carolina, beginning Tuesday. After that, the Tourists return home on June 16th to open a homestand against the Bowling Green Hot Rods at HomeTrust Park.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2026

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