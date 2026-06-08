Four-Run Eighth Inning Leads Hot Rods to Extra-Innings Win

Published on June 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Wilmington, Delaware - Nathan Flewelling and Narciso Polanco each drove in two runs and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (41-15) capitalized with a four-run eighth inning, leading to a 5-4 win in extra innings over the Wilmington Blue Rocks (27-29) on Sunday at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Blue Rocks scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning against Hot Rods starter Jacob Kisting. Matt Suggs hit a one-out double to right and Teo Banks walked. Suggs advanced to third on a Devin Fitz-Gerlad fly out to right. Ronny Cruz singled in Suggs, giving the Blue Rocks a 1-0 lead. Cruz stole second, and Yeremy Cabrera drove in both runners with a double to right, increasing the lead to 3-0.

Both teams went scoreless over the next 4.0 frames, with a 3-0 Wilmington lead entering the eighth inning.

Bowling Green battled back with four runs in the top of the eighth against Wilmington reliever Aaron Shortridge on the mound. Ryan McCoy led off with a double and advanced to third on an Emilien Pitre bunt single. Caden Bodine hustled out an infield single, loading the bases. Flewelling stepped in and roped a base hit to left, plating McCoy and Pitre, making it 3-2. Aidan Smith moved Bodine to third and Flewelling to second on a sacrifice bunt. Polanco followed with a two-run single to center, producing a 4-3 Hot Rods lead.

Wilmington tied the game in the bottom of the ninth against Bowling Green reliever Cade Citelli. T.J. White and Suggs led off the inning with walks. White advanced on a Banks flyout to right. Fitz-Gerald singled to right field, scoring White, tying the game at 4-4.

One run came in to score in the top of the tenth for the Hot Rods against Blue Rocks reliever Brady Hill. McCoy started at second as the extra-innings runner. Pitre dropped down a bunt single, putting runners on the corners. Bodine hit a sacrifice fly to left, driving in McCoy, regaining the lead at 5-4 for the Hot Rods.

Noah Beal took the mound for Bowling Green in the bottom of the tenth, putting away the Wilmington side in order, securing a 5-4 victory.

Citelli (3-0) was given the win, tossing 1.0 frame, allowing one run on one hit while walking two. Hill (2-2) took the loss, surrendering one unearned run over 2.0 innings with one strikeout. Beal (6) earned the save, tossing 1.0 perfect frame with a strikeout.

The Hot Rods enjoy an off day on Monday before starting a six-game series against the Rome Emperors on Tuesday with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2026

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