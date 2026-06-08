Frederick Leaves Renegades Hurting

Published on June 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Frederick, MD - The Hudson Valley Renegades fell 15-3 to the Frederick Keys on Sunday afternoon at Nymeo Field. The game was the season series finale between the Renegades and Keys.

The Renegades allowed six home runs in the game, a new single-game franchise record. The Keys hit three home runs in both the second and fifth innings.

Frederick sent 12 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the second and sent nine to the plate and scored six runs in the fifth.

Sixteen runs allowed are the most surrendered in a game by the Renegades since they allowed 17 at Greenville on 4/29/2023. It is tied for the sixth-most runs allowed by the Renegades in a game in team history.

With Enmanuel Tejeda's second inning home run, the Renegades have hit 21 home runs in their last 12 games.

Hudson Valley finished the first-ever season series with Frederick 6-12 against the Keys, and 6-6 against them at Nymeo Field.

Keys pitchers retired the final 12 Renegades batters in order to end the game.

The Renegades fell back to six-games under .500, their low-water mark this season.

RHP Sean Paul Liñan (1.2 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 5 K) allowed seven runs (six earned) on five hits in 1.2 innings of work.

Liñan recorded all five of his outs on strikeouts, including striking out the side in a 1-2-3 first inning.

Liñan allowed three home runs in the bottom of the second. He had given up only four homers in 35.0 innings on the season coming into Sunday.

LHP Franyer Herrera (2.1 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 4 BB, 2 K) allowed eight runs on seven hits in 2.1 innings out of the bullpen in a long relief outing.

Herrera allowed six runs in the bottom of the fifth, including allowing three home runs. He has allowed 10 home runs in 38.1 innings this season.

This was Herrera's second straight "piggyback" relief outing after he had started his first eight appearances of the season.

SS Kaeden Kent (1-for-4, 2B, RBI) had an RBI double in the fifth, his fourth double in the last two games.

Kent leads the SAL and all High-A batters in hits with 68 on the season.

Kent leads the team with 15 doubles on the season, which ranks tied for first in the SAL.

3B Enmanuel Tejeda (1-for-3, R, HR, RBI) hit his third home run of the season in the top of the second inning.

Tejeda is 4-for-8 with 7 R, 3 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 4 BB, 2 K in his last three games

1B Josh Moylan (1-for-3, 2B) had a double in his first plate appearance.

Since 5/21 (G2), Moylan is batting .365/.400/.827 (19-for-52) with 4 2B,1 3B, 6 HR, 14 RBIs, 2 BB, 23 K in 14 games.

Moylan is the Renegades career hits (205) and doubles (47) leader.

RHP Brady Kirtner (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K) retired the final four batters he faced after issuing a walk to the first batter he faced.

It was Kirtner's first scoreless outing since 5/27 vs Bowling Green, a span of two appearances.

RHP Jack Sokol (1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) saw a seven appearance scoreless streak (8.2 IP) come to an end when he allowed a run in the bottom of the eighth. His ERA on the season is 1.45.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2026

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