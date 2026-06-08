Keys Earn Series Win in Dominant Victory over Renegades

Published on June 7, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys picked up a series finale victory in dominating fashion over the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees), winning by a score of 16-3 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys hit six homers from six different players enroute to the commanding series finale win, staying ahead of the Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates) for first place in the South Atlantic League North Division standings by a game and a half.

After both sides went scoreless in the first inning, Hudson Valley took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second courtesy of a solo home run, but the lead did not last long as the Keys roared back with a seven-run bottom of the frame.

A two-run homer for Ike Irish followed by a two-run homer for Vance Honeycutt gave Frederick four of their runs in the bottom of the second, while a three-run bomb from Douglas Hodo III rounded out the inning with the Keys leading 7-1 through two innings of play.

The Renegades answered back with one run in the top of the third on an RBI groundout, cutting their deficit to five at 7-2 approaching the fourth Sunday afternoon.

Victor Figueroa recorded an RBI double in the bottom of the fourth to put Frederick back up by six, making it an 8-2 game heading into the fifth in the Key City.

Despite Hudson Valley getting one run back in the top of the fifth, Frederick responded with another big inning during the bottom of the fifth and hit three more home runs off the bats of Colin Tuft, Enrique Bradfield Jr., and Figueroa, putting their lead up 11 at 14-3 going into the sixth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Tuft added another RBI to his tab in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single, increasing the home team's advantage to 12; at 15-3 entering the seventh during the series finale.

Following a scoreless seventh inning for the Keys and Renegades, Keagan Gillies and Bradley Brehmer recorded a scoreless top of the eighth, taking the game to the ninth with the Keys leading by 13 after another RBI base hit from Hodo III made it a 13-run game.

Brehmer worked a 1-2-3 top of the ninth to secure the victory, as the Keys secured the series finale victory by a score of 16-3 on Sunday Funday at the ballpark.

The Keys will head back on the road beginning on Tuesday night for a six-game series against the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets), with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. at Maimonides Park in Coney Island.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 7, 2026

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