Keys Fall to Renegades, End Four-Game Winning Streak

Published on June 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys fell to the Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees) Thursday night, losing by a score of 10-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Renegades got on the board first, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first inning off starter Keifer Lord in his sixth start for the Keys. After a scoreless bottom of the first inning, the Renegades added five runs in the top of the second, making it 6-0 through two innings of play.

Hudson Valley starting pitcher Allen Facundo set the tone early, striking out the side in the first inning and finishing his first four innings of work with 10 punchouts. With eight runs of support, he would go on to strike out 11 through his first six innings of work.

The Keys threatened in the fifth and sixth innings, getting runners aboard on a hit-by-pitch and two walks. However, Facundo would strand any Keys offense as he took a no-hitter into the seventh inning with an eight-run lead. He ended the night with 12 strikeouts and the no hitter intact.

Leandro Arias broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff single in the seventh inning off reliever Jack Sokol. The Keys wouldn't score Arias in the seventh, and went into the eighth looking for runs.

Carson Dorsey made his tenth appearance for the Keys in relief of Lord. He entered in the fourth inning and went four innings giving up one run on three hits and striking out five.

Chandler Marsh entered the game in the eighth inning before giving up a home run to Josue Gonzalez on the first pitch he threw. It extended the Renegades lead to 10-0 after the leadoff runner reached on a catcher's interference charged to Yasmil Bucce.

Down 10-0, Vance Honeycutt and Wehiwa Aloy would reach on an error and fielder's choice, but neither would score in the eighth. Victor Figueroa got the Keys on the board in the bottom of the ninth inning with a solo home run, his 13th homer of the season. However, a strikeout ended the game with the Keys falling by a score of 10-1.

Game four of the series between the Keys and Renegades is set for 7 p.m. Friday night at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, in what will start the second half of the six-game series at home for Frederick.

Friday's game represents the first day of Family Fitness Weekend presented by the Frederick County Health Department. There will also be postgame fireworks along with a Foam Finger Giveaway courtesy of Potomac Edison.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026

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