Caicuto Homers, But BlueClaws Fall 5-2 on Thursday to Brooklyn

Published on June 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws fell 5-2 on Thursday to Brooklyn despite a home run by Luis Caicuto.

Jersey Shore (22-31) has dropped two of the first three to Brooklyn (19-34).

Mavis Graves struck out five in the first two innings, but ran into trouble in the third. With two out, an infield single by Ronald Hernandez scored the game's first run. After he moved up on a passed ball, he scored on a base hit by Daiverson Gutierrez.

Jamari Baylor, a former BlueClaw who played here in 2023, homered off Graves with two outs in the fourth inning for a 3-0 lead.

Graves came out after four innings, allowing three runs, two earned.

Ronald Hernandez homered off Brandon Beckel in the fifth, his fifth home run of the year. The Cyclones added another in the seventh on a double steal in which Mitch Voit took home after JT Benson stole second.

Trailing 5-0, the BlueClaws got on the board in the eighth on a solo home run from Luis Caicuto. Caicuto, hitting third for the second straight day, had two hits last night including a walk-off single, and three hits in this game.

The BlueClaws added a run in the eighth on an RBI double from Trent Farquhar.

Caicuto had three hits. Camron Hill struck out three over 1.1 scoreless innings.

The teams continue their series on Friday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Luke Gabrysh starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026

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