Dash Pick up Third Straight One-Run Victory

Published on June 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - For the third consecutive night, the Winston-Salem Dash (33-21) found themselves locked in a pitchers' duel. For the third consecutive night, they found a way to win.

A wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth scored Ryan Burrowes with the game's only run as the Dash edged the Hub City Spartanburgers (25-28), 1-0.

Much like the previous two nights, offense was at a premium.

Winston-Salem managed just four hits, while Hub City collected only two. The Dash threatened several times early, leaving runners aboard in the second, third, fifth, and sixth innings, but could not break through against a Spartanburgers pitching staff that continually escaped trouble.

The Dash pitching staff was just as dominant.

Liam Paddack struck out eight over four scoreless innings before turning the ball over to a bullpen quartet of Jake Peppers, Jake Curtis, Jake Bockenstedt, and Garrett Wright. The group combined to allow just two hits while striking out five Hub City hitters.

The breakthrough finally came in the eighth.

Burrowes opened the inning with a double into the left-center field gap and advanced to third on a groundout by George Wolkow. With two outs and the game still scoreless, a wild pitch from Cole Stasio skipped away from the catcher, allowing Burrowes to race home with the eventual game-winning run.

Bockenstedt earned the victory after escaping a seventh-inning threat, while Wright pitched a one, two, three ninth to secure the shutout.

After winning 2-1 on a home run Tuesday, 2-1 on a walk-off double Wednesday, and 1-0 on a wild pitch Thursday, the Dash have won three straight nail-biters against Hub City.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026

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