Brooklyn rides a pair of solo home runs to fifth win in last six games

Published on June 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - 2B Jamari Baylor homered against his former club, while C Ronald Hernandez contributed a home run and two RBIs, leading the Brooklyn Cyclones to a 5-2 victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Thursday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. The win was Brooklyn's fifth in its last six games.

After two scoreless innings, the Cyclones (19-34) broke through in the third.

SS Mitch Voit was hit by a pitch with one out and advanced to third on a wild pitch and a groundout. Hernandez then slapped a ground ball into the hole at short. The throw to first was late, as the 22-year-old legged out an infield single, bringing Voit home to open the scoring.

After a passed ball allowed Hernandez to scoot to second, DH Daiverson Gutiérrez ripped the next pitch he saw into left-center field for another single. Hernandez scored from second without a throw to stretch the Cyclones' cushion to 2-0.

In the fourth, Brooklyn started to play long ball. With two outs and the bases empty, Baylor launched the second pitch he saw to the back of the left-field berm for a solo home run. Playing his first game at ShoreTown Ballpark since his time with the BlueClaws in 2023, the Richmond, Va. native connected for his first homer as a Cyclone and fifth overall this season, making it 3-0.

An inning later, the offense came through once more with a two-out rally. Following a line-drive double play that cleared the bases, Hernandez crushed a towering drive to center field that landed in the shrubs beyond the fence for a solo shot. His fifth home run of the season pushed the lead to 4-0.

The Cyclones manufactured another run in the seventh using their speed. Voit drew a two-out walk and stole second before RF JT Benson worked his own free pass. A wild pitch on ball four allowed Voit to advance to third.

With Benson attempting to steal second, Voit broke for home as the throw went down to second base. The 2025 first-round pick slid in safely underneath the relay throw back to the plate, recording Brooklyn's second steal of home this season and stretching the advantage to 5-0.

Jersey Shore (22-31) would break up the shutout in the final two innings but could not complete the comeback.

C Luis Caicuto put the BlueClaws on the board in the eighth by cracking a two-out solo home run that just snuck out over the right-field fence. The 23-year-old's fourth round-tripper of the year pulled Jersey Shore within four, 5-1.

In the ninth, CF Devin Saltiban started the inning with a triple to center and scored on a one-out double to right by SS Trent Farquhar to slice the deficit to 5-2.

However, that would be as close as the BlueClaws would get. RHP Ryan Dollar retired the final two batters, including a game-ending strikeout, to seal the victory.

RHP Frank Camarillo (2-0) turned in the best start of his professional career for Brooklyn. The Moreno Valley, Calif. native matched a career high with 6.0 scoreless innings, allowing five hits while walking one and striking out three.

RHP Justin Armbruester also impressed in his first rehab appearance for the Cyclones, tossing a perfect seventh inning.

LHP Mavis Graves (1-3) suffered the loss for Jersey Shore, allowing three runs - two earned - on three hits over 4.0 innings. The left-hander walked one and struck out seven.

Brooklyn will look to continue its strong stretch on Friday night. RHP Dakota Hawkins (1-0, 2.92 ERA) is expected to make a spot start as part of a bullpen game for the Cyclones, while Jersey Shore is slated to counter with RHP Luke Gabrysh (0-5, 5.19 ERA). First pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026

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