Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Wednesday, June 3 - at Jersey Shore (6:35 PM ET)

Published on June 3, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (18-33, 18-33) continue a six-game series against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (21-30, 21-30) - the High-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies - on Wednesday evening at 6:35 p.m. ET from ShoreTown Ballpark in Lakewood, N.J.

RHP José Chirinos (NR) is expected to make the start and his High-A debut for the Cyclones. The BlueClaws are scheduled to counter with RHP Sam Highfill (2-1, 3.93).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:20 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones extended their win streak to four games with a 2-1 victory over Jersey Shore on Tuesday night...1B Corey Collins launched a two-run home run - his second home run in as many games - to put Brooklyn in front in the 6th...The Brooklyn bullpen was brilliant once again, with four pitchers holding Jersey Shore to just one hit over 4.1 scoreless frames while striking out six...RHP Noah Hall allowed a season-low one run in 4.2 innings, navigating traffic on the bases to keep the Cyclones in the game...The four-game winning streak is Brooklyn's longest of the season and the longest active winning streak in the SAL.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City...Entering play on Tuesday, the Cyclones hold a record of 1,136-988 (.535) in the regular season.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard on Tuesday against Jersey Shore...The 25-year-old has 172 Ks in his Brooklyn career, just one shy of RHP Jaison Vilera (173) for the Cyclones' all-time record...The Charlotte, N.C. native passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...Hall is also second on the all-time starts list by Brooklyn pitchers with 36 and innings pitched with 172.0, having passed Bryant (143.1) earlier this season...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

PITCHING IN: Despite the unit being short-handed at times over the past few weeks, Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...The Cyclones racked up 17.0 consecutive scoreless innings from May 22-26...In May, the Cyclones posted a 3.65 ERA (92 ER in 227.0 IP), just narrowly behind Frederick's 3.64 ERA (89 ER in 220.0 IP) for best in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn has permitted just 46 ER across 17 games, good for a 2.86 ERA during that span and 1st in the South Atlantic League...A huge reason behind that success has been the bullpen...Since that date, Cyclone relievers have posted a minuscule 1.64 ERA in 17 games, the best mark among full-season minor league affiliates....The 'pen holds a 7-3 record, with 98 strikeouts to 45 walks across 76.2 innings during that span.

BATS HEATING UP: The Cyclones have been in the midst of their best offensive stretch of the season...Since last Friday against Hudson Valley, Brooklyn has scored 53 runs in nine games, fourth most in the South Atlantic League during that span...The team also holds a .376 on-base percentage over the last nine games, second best in the SAL...The 'Clones plated 10 runs for the second time in eight days in Friday night's win over Wilmington...The 10 runs scored tied the most the 'Clones have had in a single game all year, matching last Friday's 10-run performance against Hudson Valley...It also marks the most they've scored in any game since they scored 13 in Game 1 of the SAL Championship Series against Hub City on September 14 of last year...Brooklyn utilized a six-run 7th inning, despite only a single hit in the frame, marking their most runs in a single frame so far this year...Since last Thursday in Rome, Brooklyn has scored at least five runs nine different times, including each of the first five games last week...They're averaging just under 5 runs per game during that span, compiling a 10-7 record.

ROSTER MOVES: Brooklyn made a series of roster moves ahead of Tuesday's series opener...INF Jamari Baylor and RHP José Chirinos were transferred to the Cyclones roster from Single-A St. Lucie, while RHP Irving Cota was placed back on the 7-day injured list...Baylor will return to ShoreTown Ballpark after playing 10 games with Jersey Shore in 2023...The 25-year-old signed with the New York Mets as a minor league free agent on April 29 and hit .236/.333/.509/.842 in 17 games with St. Lucie, adding seven extra-base hits, four home runs, and eight runs batted in...Baylor reached safely in the final nine games he played at the level, slashing .300/.400/.700/1.100...Chirinos will make his High-A debut on Wednesday after composing a 3-1 record with a 2.36 ERA (11 ER in 42.0 IP) with 10 walks and 48 strikeouts in nine appearances (seven starts) with St. Lucie...The 21-year-old departed the Florida State League pacing the circuit in ERA (2.36), WHIP (1.05), and opposing OPS (.607)...Cota returned to the IL after tossing 3.0 innings of one-hit shutout ball last Saturday vs. Wilmington.

DAVIEL DELIVERS: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a near-perfect start as a Cyclone...In two starts last week against Wilmington, the Cuban-born starter did not allow a run over 7.2 innings...Hurtado allowed just two hits over 4.0 innings on May 26, and just one hit and a walk over 3.2 innings on May 31...Hurtado struck out three batters in each of his two starts...Hurtado is pitching to a 2.70 ERA between Single-A St. Lucie and Brooklyn after pitching to a 2.06 ERA in 2025.

SITTING ON THE DOCK OF J-BAY: OF John Bay clobbered his seventh home run of the season in Saturday's win, and has continued to thrive on Coney Island to start the year...In 22 games at Maimonides Park this year, the 25-year-old is hitting .316/.429/.671/1.100 with 23 runs scored, 16 extra-base hits, five home runs, 18 runs batted in, and eight stolen bases...In 24 road contests, Bay is slashing just .167/.300/.262/.562...Bay has hit two of his seven home runs this season against Hudson Valley, and three of his eight career High-A long balls have come against the Renegades.

HOME, SWEET HOME: The Cyclones wrapped up their two-week homestand by securing their first series victory of the season against Wilmington...Brooklyn took three of six last week from Hudson Valley...All this comes after they wrapped their longest road trip of the season...Brooklyn spent two weeks away from Brooklyn in Bowling Green and Rome, respectively...The 'Clones went 1-5 in Kentucky, while finishing their week in Georgia at 2-4, settling for a 3-9 road trip through the 12 games... The Cyclones will endure just one more two-week road trip in 2026...Brooklyn will play six games in Asheville from August 18-23 before heading back north to conclude the road schedule at Hudson Valley from August 25-30...This past Tuesday marked Brooklyn's first home contest since May 3 vs. Frederick.

TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS: The Cyclones collected their fourth shutout in 11 games and sixth of the season in Sunday's victory over Wilmington...Five different Brooklyn arms combined to hold the Blue Rocks scoreless on only four hits across the contest...Brooklyn shutout Hudson Valley and Wilmington twice each during their two-week homestand, in addition to blanking Rome in Georgia, 7-0, on May 14 and shutting out Frederick, 2-0, at Maimonides Park on May 2...RHP Channing Austin was Brooklyn's starter in three of their six shutouts to this point...The 7-0 victory on May 14 was the Cyclones' most lopsided shutout since a 13-0 win vs. Wilmington on July 9, 2025...RHP Brendan Girton (4.1 IP, 2 H, 4 K), LHP Ryan Ammons (1.2, 0, 3), RHP Brett Banks (2.0, 0, 4), and RHP Ben Simon (1.0, 1, 3) united to strike out 14 in a combined three-hitter.

HE'S GOT THE BILL: OF Sam Biller tied a franchise record with four walks drawn in Friday's win over Wilmington and has continued to be a bright spot since joining Brooklyn...The four free passes are the most a single Cyclone has had in a game since his current Brooklyn teammate, INF Colin Houck, drew four in Game 1 of the SAL Championship Series last September against Hub City...Since May 7, the 23-year-old is slashing .293/.423/.390/.813 with four doubles, six runs scored, five RBI, and three stolen bases...The UConn product tore up the Florida State League to start the year...In 11 games with Single-A St. Lucie, Biller slashed .359/.457/.436/.892.

SOUTHERN SWING: Brooklyn's offense thrived on the long-ball during their two-week road trip in early May...During the 12 games, the Cyclones offense accumulated 15 home runs, including at least one in 8 different games...C Ronald Hernandez (3), INF Trace Willhoite (3), OF John Bay (2), INF Colin Houck (2), and C Vincent Perozo (2) all hit multiple home runs during the swing...Brooklyn hit 15 of their 36 home runs (41.67%) this season during the road trip.

GRAB SOME PINE: Brooklyn pitchers struck out 18 hitters in May 8's 7-2 win at Bowling Green, marking the third time this year the staff has accomplished the feat and the second time doing so in a 9-inning game...RHP Channing Austin (10), LHP Gregori Louis (2), RHP Bryce Jenkins (1), and RHP Cristofer Gomez (5) were dominant, striking out 18 while Austin allowed just two early runs...The last time Brooklyn arms whiffed 18 over 9.0 innings was in a 3-2 loss to Greensboro on April 17...The franchise record for punchouts is 22, set in a 20-inning contest on June 17, 2016, vs. Staten Island.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches to start the 2026 season...Entering play on Wednesday, Brooklyn has been hit by 47 pitches this season, which is 3rd in the South Atlantic League, and tied for 7th in Minor League Baseball...OF John Bay (11) is 4th in the league and tied for 9th in MiLB in hit-by-pitches, while C Daiverson Gutiérrez (10) is tied for 5th in the SAL in HBP and tied for 11th in MiLB.

NEW SHERIFF IN TOWN: Eduardo Núñez grabs the reins as Brooklyn's manager for 2026, serving as the 16th skipper in franchise history...Núñez takes over after serving as Brooklyn's hitting coach in 2024 and bench coach for the 2025 championship-winning squad...The 40-year-old replaces Gilbert Gómez, who joined the Mets coaching staff as New York's first base and outfield coach for 2026...Núñez joined the Mets organization before the 2021 campaign, and previously held positions in the organization with St. Lucie and in both the Florida Complex League and Dominican Summer League...He also worked on Team Puerto Rico's staff in the 2023 and 2026 World Baseball Classic.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, seven alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Wilkin Ramos made his Major League debut on Monday for the San Francisco Giants, pitching 2.0 innings of relief in Milwaukee...Ramos pitched to a 2.97 ERA over 39.1 innings for the Cyclones in 2023....He joined OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zach Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold two of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (6) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (24)...Both are also considered Top 30 prospects according to Baseball America and SNY...BA has Voit at 8 and Gutiérrez at 24, while SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2026

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