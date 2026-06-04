Caicuto Walk-Off Wins It for Claws, 5-4 on Wednesday

Published on June 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Luis Caicuto hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th as the BlueClaws topped Brooklyn 5-4 on Wednesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Caicuto, who had tied the game in the seventh with an RBI double, chopped a single to right field to score Manolfi Jimenez with the winning run.

Wen-Hui Pan threw a scoreless ninth and tenth to earn the victory. The BlueClaws (22-30) snapped a three game losing streak with the win.

Brooklyn took the lead in the second inning. Daiverson Gutierrez tripled to star the inning and scored on a one out base hit by Colin Houck. Trace Willhoite followed with an RBI double to put the Cyclones up 2-0.

The BlueClaws got on the board in the fourth on an RBI double from Trent Farquhar. Brooklyn, however, answered in the fifth. They scored twice more off Sam Highfill, one on a SAC fly from Diego Mosquera, and once on an RBI double from Grae Kessinger.

Jersey Shore rallied to tie the game in the seventh with three straight two out hits. Pedro Leon doubled in one. Tyler Pettorini followed with an RBI single. After Gregori Louis came on for Bryce Jenkins, Caicuto tied the game with an RBI double to left-center.

Pedro Leon had three hits for the BlueClaws. Luis Avila, Jake Eddington, and Adilson Peralta all threw scoreless innings before Pan.

The teams continue their series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Mavis Graves starts for Jersey Shore.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026

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