250 First Pitches for America's 250th on July 4th
Published on June 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)
Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release
JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are celebrating America's 250th Birthday in style, with 250 first pitches as part of a limited edition special package that includes game tickets and an exclusive baseball.
Of course, the July 4th game includes the team's largest fireworks show of the season. Before the game, however, fans can participate in this one-of-a-kind promotion!
For just $50, fans will get two tickets to the game and a commemorative baseball.
"America's 250th birthday deserves the biggest celebration we can deliver, so we are going to celebrate not just with fireworks, but with 250 fans throwing a ceremonial first pitch," said BlueClaws General Manager Bob McLane.
How Does It Work?
Each fan (and their guest) will be ushered onto the field when the gates open at 6:00 pm. They'll line up around the warning track and simultaneously throw out a first pitch to celebrate America's 250th Birthday.
Each first pitch will be with a special commemorative baseball. The only way to get this baseball is through this ticket package.
The BlueClaws game that night is presented by Camping World.
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