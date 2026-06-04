Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







The Fantastic Four... The Bowling Green offense has four hitters that have racked up double-digit on-base streaks. Adrian Santana leads the way with 22 games, while Nathan Flewelling has the second-longest on the team at 15 games. Marshall Toole has built up a 14-game on-base streak, reaching base in 14 of the 15 games he has played with Bowling Green this year. After reaching base in Wednesday's win, Emilien Pitre has put together 10 consecutive games on base.

Polanco Produces... Narciso Polanco has driven in a run in each of his last eight games played. His eight-game RBI streak is tied for the second-longest amongst MiLB hitters this season. Including Polanco, there are 11 players tied with an eight-game RBI streak. Jesus Made, the No. 1 ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, put together the longest RBI streak of the season at nine games.

Streak vs. Streak... Two of the top 10 longest on-base streaks in the SAL are represented between the Hot Rods and Blue Rocks this week. Adrian Santana has reached base in each of his last 22 games, hitting .326 (31-for-95) with two doubles, one triple, and three homers while walking nine times. For Wilmington, Kevin Bazzell has put together a 21-game streak. During his streak, he is hitting .282 (20-for-71) with one double, two homers, and 11 walks.

No Whiffs, No Worries... The Rays No. 12 prospect Caden Bodine has shown incredible discipline at the plate in 2026. Since joining the Hot Rods on May 19, he has homered three times while striking out twice. Between High-A and Single-A, Bodine has played 45 games. During that span, he struck out just eight times with eight homers across 178 at-bats. Bodine has the least number of strikeouts for players who have played 40 or more games across the MiLB.

Stealing with the Best... The Hot Rods have swiped 132 stolen bases this year, making them the best base-stealing team in High-A. They have only been caught 24 times in 156 attempts, coming out to a successful 84% on steals. The 132 stolen bases are also third amongst all Minor League teams, trailing only the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (159) and the Lake Elsinore Storm (148).







South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026

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