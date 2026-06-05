Perry and Wynyard combine for seven shutout innings

Published on June 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - In a game which mirrored the first two contests of the series, Hub City (25-28) and Winston Salem (33-21) were both scoreless through seven innings. The Dash snuck a run home in the eighth to beat the Spartanburgers 1-0 at Truist Stadium Thursday.

Pitching was once again the headline. Kamdyn Perry threw 4 2/3 innings scoreless in his second High-A start, and Kai Wynyard followed suit with 2 1/3 of strong relief. Winston-Salem used five different pitchers in the shutout.

Hub City's bats did not manage a hit against Dash starter Liam Paddack, who struck out eight through four scoreless innings. Perry stranded pairs of runners on base in the second and third innings, powering through two hits and three walks.

It was the Jake-show out of the Winston-Salem bullpen. Jake Peppers used a double play to face the minimum in the fifth after Gleider Figuereo recorded Hub City's first hit of the game. Jake Curtis walked a batter in the sixth and surrendered the only other Spartanburgers hit in the seventh, a single from Paxton Kling. Kling advanced to second on a throwing error, and Jake Bockenstedt (W, 1-0) came in to get the final out of the innings, keeping Hub City off the board.

Wynyard took over with two on and two out in the fifth. He induced a groundout to strand two runners. Wynyard then struck out three across two more scoreless innings. Still tied at zero, Hub City went down quietly against Bockenstedt in the eighth.

Cole Stasio (L, 3-1) entered to pitch the bottom of the eighth. Ryan Burrowes led off the inning with a double and moved to third on a groundout. After remaining 90-feet away on a lineout, Burrowes scampered home on a wild pitch to put Winston-Salem in front. Two more batters reached with two outs before Stasio escaped the jam. Garrett Wright (S, 2) shut down the heart of Hub City's order in the ninth.

Hub City tries to snap its season-long six game losing streak on Friday night. Right-hander Caden Scarborough (0-1, 2.25 ERA) is slated to get the star for the 'Burgers against a second straight lefty for Winston-Salem, Justin Sinibaldi (2-3, 8.12 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026

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