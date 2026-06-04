Rafe Perich Wins May SAL POTM

Published on June 4, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - Former Spartanburger Rafe Perich has been honored by the SAL as the league's May Player of the Month. Perich launched a league-leading 11 homers over a red-hot 26-game span.

In May, Perich hit .327 with an OPS of 1.195, the best in the SAL. The switch-hitting corner infielder racked up 32 RBIs and scored 26 runs. Perich recorded two four-hit games in May; he homered twice in both.

"Rafe matured a lot in his time here," said Spartanburgers Development Coach Landon Lassiter. "He embraced the daily work and improved his mindset just as much as he did his physical skills. Once he relaxed, he caught fire."

Defensively, the Lehigh product alternated between first and third base in 275 innings in 2026.

Perich's sure hands and sizzling swing earned him a promotion to Double-A Frisco on May 30; he hit his first home run, a walk-off winner over Springfield, on Wednesday. Perich joins Arturo Disla and Aidan Curry with the RoughRiders under former Spartanburgers Manager Chad Comer's purview.

This is the second straight year a Hub City player has won Player of the Month in May. David Davalillo took the honors in 2025.

Hub City returns home next week for a series with the Asheville Tourists at Fifth Third Park from June 9-14. The 'Burgers took five games against the Tourists on the road in May. First pitch of game one Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.