Spartanburgers End Losing Streak with 11-Inning Thriller

Published on June 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, NC - After six straight losses, including three-straight to begin the week, the Spartanburgers (26-28) upended the Dash (33-22) in extras on Friday night to end the skid. Hub City only scored two runs in the first three games of the week. Thanks to 13 hits, six of which were doubles, the 'Burgers won 8-5 in 11 innings.

Paxton Kling provided a pair of critical run-scoring doubles in the win. Malcolm Moore's ninth home run of the season proved to be the game-winning swing in the 11th.

Hub City put two runners on in the first against Winston-Salem starter Justin Sinibaldi but did not score. The Dash loaded the bases with no outs in the first against Caden Scarborough on a walk, a single and a hit batter. George Wolkow brought in one run with a sacrifice fly before Scarborough ended the inning.

In the top of the second, Ben Hartl and Antonis Macias smacked a single and a double in consecutive one-out at-bats. Chandler Pollard drove in Hartl with a sacrifice fly, the only run the 'Burgers could muster against Sinibaldi in six innings. Scarborough stranded three more runners across two scoreless innings to end his night.

Joe Adametz took over on the mound for Hub City in the fourth. The lefty worked around a one-out double to start his night with a zero. The Spartanburgers bats did not register a hit from the fourth to the sixth.

Winston-Salem took the lead back in the fifth. With two on and two out, Boston Smith singled in the second Dash run on the night. The lead then doubled in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs, Caleb Bonemer tripled to center field, and Ryan Burrowes brought him in with a single.

Trey Cooper came in from the Dash bullpen to begin the seventh. Macias and Pollard led off the inning with a single and a double. Macias then scored on a wild pitch that put Pollard at third base representing the tying run. Two walks loaded the bases with nobody out. After back-to-back strikeouts from Cooper, he passed the ball over to Jack Young. Kling doubled down the left field line to bring in two runs and give the 'Burgers their first lead of the night.

The 4-3 Spartanburgers lead lasted until the ninth. After 1 1/3 innings scoreless from Adrian Rodriguez, Case Matter came in with an opportunity to close the game. The right-hander struck out back-to-back Dash batters looking to begin the inning. But Matter hit Kaleb Freeman with a 0-2 breaking ball, then gave up a single and a walk to load the bases. T.J. McCants dueled Matter and worked a walk to score Freeman and tie the game. A groundout sent the contest to extra innings.

Hub City took advantage of the inherited runner in the top of the tenth. Facing fireballer Pierce George (L, 0-1), Esteban Mejia started the inning on second, advanced to third on a groundout, then scored on a chopper from Macias which bounced over the Winston-Salem infield. The 'Burgers led 5-4 after the top of the tenth, but the Dash responded against Jesus Gamez (W, 3-0). Winston-Salem plated automatic runner Ely Brown on a wild pitch and a groundout.

George remained on the mound for the top of the 11th. With one out, he surrendered a two-run homer to Moore. A groundout and hit batter later, the Dash called on Madison Jeffrey out of the bullpen. Jeffrey gave up an RBI double to Kling before a strikeout ended the frame.

With an 8-5 lead, the Spartanburgers provided reliever Joey Danielson (S, 6) with a chance for revenge. After allowing a walk-off double on Wednesday and picking up his first blown save of the season, Danielson came back with a vengeance. He set down the Dash side in order, stranding the automatic runner at second base.

The Spartanburgers and Dash match up in game five on Saturday night at Truist Stadium. Hub City righty Ismael Agreda (0-4, 5.87 ERA) faces off with lefty Grant Umberger (5-3, 4.86 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2026

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