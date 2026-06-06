Renegades' 7-Run comeback Stuns Keys, 14-13

Published on June 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Frederick, MD - The Hudson Valley Renegades erased a seven-run deficit to come from behind to defeat the Frederick Keys 14-13 in a wild game at Nymeo Field on Friday night.

The Renegades scored a season-high 14 runs in the win and have scored double-digit runs in back-to-back games for the first time this season after a 10-1 victory on Thursday.

The Renegades trailed 10-3 after the fifth inning and 12-6 after the seventh. This was the largest deficit overcome to win by the Renegades in the Yankees Era (2021-Present).

Hudson Valley batters hit three more home runs tonight, and have hit 18 home runs in their last 10 games.

Hudson Valley moves to 6-10 against Frederick this season, and 6-4 against them at Nymeo Field.

Every batter on both teams reached base safely at least once, and 16 of the 18 batters in the starting lineups scored a run.

Each team had an inning in which they scored seven runs. The Keys did so in the bottom of the fifth, and the Renegades plated seven in the top of the eighth.

Three Renegades batters drove in at three-or-more runs, with Roderick Arias (3), Core Jackson (4) and Josh Moylan (5) all posting multi-RBI games.

RHP Rory Fox (4.2 IP, 9 H, 10 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) allowed 10 runs in 4.2 innings and got no decision.

Fox is the first Renegades pitcher to allow 10 runs in a game since Frank De Los Santos on 7/31/2008 at Tri-City (3.0 IP, 11 H, 10 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 3 K), tied for the team record since 2005. The seven unearned runs allowed by Fox are also tied for the team record since 2005, and are the most by a Renegades pitcher since Justin Choate also allowed 7 UER on 8/7/2013 at Batavia.

The nine hits allowed by Fox are the most by a Renegades pitcher in 2026.

This was Fox's first career outing not issuing a walk.

LF Josh Moylan (3-for-5, 2 R, 2 HR, 5 RBI) had his second career multi-home run game, and his first since 6/23/2024 at Greensboro.

With two home runs, Moylan moved into a tie with Spencer Henson (2022-23) for the Renegades franchise home run record of 24 career homers. He now has a career-high nine home runs.

Both home runs came against left-handed pitchers. Five of Moylan's nine homers this year have come off lefties.

Moylan has back-to-back three hit games, and has a team-high six three-hit games in 2026.

Moylan also collected his second straight multi-RBI game and has 8 RBIs in his last two games. He is the Renegades career RBI leader with 121.

R H E LOB SERIES HUDSON VALLEY 14 12 3 8 2 FREDERICK 13 14 0 6 2

HOME RUNS (2026 TOTAL / INNING / RUNNERS ON BASE / OUTS / PITCHER / SCORE AFTER HR)

STARTING TIME: 7:04 GAME-TIME TEMPERATURE: 86 degrees WINNING PITCHER: Hansel Rincon (1-2) LOSING PITCHER: Jacob Cravey (1-2) SAVE: Wilmy Sanchez (1)

TIME OF GAME: 3:15 ATTENDANCE: 5,496 PITCH COUNTS (Total Pitches-Strikes): RENEGADES: Rory Fox (90-60)

KEYS: Caden Hunter (78-43)

HUDSON VALLEY Josh Moylan (#7 / Top 3 / 1 on / 0 out / Caden Hunter / 2-1 HV) Josh Moylan (#8 / Top 6 / 2 on / 1 out / Riley Cooper / 10-6 FRE) Roderick Arias (#3 / Top 8 / 2 on / 2 outs / Jacob Cravey / 13-12 HV)

FREDERICK Douglas Hodo III (#2 / Bot 3 / 0 on / 2 outs / Rory Fox / 3-3)

POSTGAME NOTES HUDSON VALLEY RENEGADES (25-29) at FREDERICK KEYS (33-19) Friday, June 5, 2026

3B Roderick Arias (2-for-5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) hit the go-ahead home run for the Renegades in the top of the eighth, capping off a seven- run inning.

SS Core Jackson (2-for-4, R, 2B, 3B, 4 RBI, 2 BB, SB) drove in all four of his runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

Jackson had a three-run triple in the eighth, and had an RBI double in the ninth which accounted for the game-winning run.

Since May 6, Jackson is hitting .412/.563/.853 (14-for-34), 8 R, 4 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 11 BB, 8 K in 11 games.

Jackson has drawn five walks in his last two games played.

DH Kaeden Kent (3-for-5, 2 R, 2B, RBI) had hits in his last three at-bats and scored the game-winning run in the top of the ninth.

Kent had been 1-for-14 in the first four games of the series, but has driven in five runs in the series.

2B Enmanuel Tejeda (1-for-2, 3 R, 2B, 3 BB) scored three runs for the second straight game as he reached base four times.

Tejeda has hit three doubles in his last two games.

RHP Hansel Rincon (2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) picked up the win by going 2.0 scoreless innings in relief.

Rincon has three straight scoreless appearances (4.2 IP) and has allowed only one run in his last seven appearances since 5/10 (8.1 IP).

This was Rincon's second 2.0-inning relief outing of the year and his first since his season debut on 4/4 at Brooklyn.

RHP Wilmy Sanchez (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K) earned his first save of the season.

UPCOMING PROBABLE PITCHERS Date Renegades Starter Opponent Starter Time Saturday, June 6 RHP Chase Hampton (0-0, 3.52) RHP Yeiber Cartaya (0-0, 1.37) 6 p.m.

Sunday, June 7 LHP Franyer Herrera (3-2, 3.75) RHP JT Quinn (2-0, 3.24) 3 p.m.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2026

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