Corey Collins, Yonatan Henríquez, And Colin Houck Each Go Deep In Victory

Published on June 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







LAKEWOOD, N.J. - The Cyclones powered three home runs on Friday night - one each from 1B Corey Collins, LF Yonatan Henríquez, and 3B Colin Houck - as Brooklyn captured its sixth win in seven tries with a 6-3 victory over the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Jersey Shore (21-31) struck first in the second inning. DH Kodey Shojinaga sparked the rally with a one-out double to right field and advanced to third on an errant pickoff throw. SS Trent Farquhar followed with an RBI double to right-center, giving the BlueClaws an early 1-0 lead.

The advantage didn't last long.

Brooklyn (20-34) erupted in the third inning to take control. 2B Diego Mosquera reached on an error by the second baseman to begin the frame, and a walk to SS Grae Kessinger helped set the table. After a fielder's choice left runners at the corners with two outs, Collins fell behind 0-2 before turning on the next pitch and launching a three-run homer onto the berm in right.

Collins' sixth home run of the season and his second of the series put the Cyclones in front 3-1.

On the next pitch, Henríquez joined the fray. The 21-year-old pounded a ball onto the walkway beyond the right-field berm for a solo shot of his own. Henríquez's second home run of the campaign stretched the Cyclones' edge to 4-1.

The Cyclones added more power in the sixth. After C Daiverson Gutiérrez was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, Houck crushed the second pitch he saw onto the right-center field berm for a two-run homer. His third long ball of the season pushed Brooklyn's advantage to a game-high five, 6-1.

The BlueClaws would not go away quietly, though. Jersey Shore loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning on a hit batter, a fielding error, and a walk. With two out, 2B Nick Biddison stung a sharp ground ball that deflected off the shortstop's mitt and into left field for a single. Two runs scored to cut the deficit to three, 6-3.

RHP Hoss Brewer prevented further damage by inducing an inning-ending groundout.

The BlueClaws threatened again in the seventh after RHP Hunter Hodges entered from the bullpen. With two runners aboard and the tying run at the plate, Hodges recorded a key strikeout and a lineout to center field to escape the jam.

After Hodges worked a perfect eighth inning, RHP Parker Carlson entered for the ninth. The Mobile, Ala. native worked a three-up, three-down frame to secure the first save of his professional career and Brooklyn's 6-3 win.

RHP Dakota Hawkins made his first start of the season as part of a bullpen game and did not factor into the decision. The 26-year-old allowed one run on two hits over 3.0 innings while striking out two, without allowing a walk.

RHP Garrett Stratton (3-0) earned the victory, his second of the week. The Houston, Texas native did not allow a run on two hits in 2.0 innings, walking one, and striking out three.

Jersey Shore starter RHP Luke Gabrysh (0-6) was saddled with the loss. The Wilmington, Del. native was charged with four unearned runs on three hits in 5.0 frames. Gabrysh walked three and punched out six.

The Cyclones will look to clinch the series on Saturday night. LHP Daviel Hurtado (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is expected to make his third High-A start for Brooklyn, while Jersey Shore is scheduled to counter with RHP Ryan Dromboski (2-4, 4.20 ERA). First pitch from ShoreTown Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2026

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