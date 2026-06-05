Hot Rods Game Notes

Published on June 5, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Seven is the Number... The Hot Rods magic number to clinch a first-half postseason spot is seven. Bowling Green holds a 6.5 game lead over the Winston-Salem Dash in the SAL South Division. Any combination of seven Hot Rods wins, or Dash losses will secure Bowling Green a first-half title.

Jumping for June... Emilien Pitre enjoyed May, finishing last month with a .338 average (26-for-77) with seven doubles, one triple, two homers, and 22 RBI. His momentum has carried through the first three games of June. Pitre has started 5-for-11 with one triple and two RBI. Since the beginning of May, Pitre has raised his batting average from .189 to .285 coming into Friday.

Arm Barn Arsenal... Bowling Green has boasted one of the best bullpens in the SAL this season. They rank second in the league with a 3.67 ERA from the bullpen, trailing the Brooklyn Cyclones (3.60). The Hot Rods lead the SAL in reliever WHIP, logging a 1.21 WHIP over 228.1 innings from the bullpen. The Hot Rods have the least number of relief walks in the league and are on of just two teams in the SAL with less than 100 walks from the bullpen, issuing only 89 free passes.

Polanco Produces... Narciso Polanco has driven in a run in each of his last eight games played. His eight-game RBI streak is tied for the second-longest amongst MiLB hitters this season. Including Polanco, there are 11 players tied with an eight-game RBI streak. Jesus Made, the No. 1 ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, put together the longest RBI streak of the season at nine games.

Streak vs. Streak... Two of the top 10 longest on-base streaks in the SAL are represented between the Hot Rods and Blue Rocks this week. Adrian Santana has reached base in each of his last 23 games, hitting .337 (33-for-98) with two doubles, one triple, and three homers while walking 11 times. For Wilmington, Kevin Bazzell has put together a 22-game streak. During his streak, he is hitting .293 (22-for-75) with two doubles, two homers, and 11 walks.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 5, 2026

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