Mateo Drives in Two Runs in 8-3 Loss to Emperors

Published on June 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Angel Mateo drove in two runs, while right-handed pitcher Jack Kartsonas tied a career-best eight strikeouts, but the Bowling Green Hot Rods (42-16) dropped their Wednesday afternoon contest 8-3 to the Rome Emperors (31-27) at Bowling Green Ballpark.

Rome gathered the game's first run against Kartsonas in the top of the first inning. John Gil doubled with one out. Gil stole third and a throwing error from catcher Nathan Flewelling brought him in to score, making it 1-0 Emperors.

The Hot Rods responded with one run in the home first against RHP Cedric De Grandpre. Caden Bodine singled with one out and Flewelling doubled down the first-base line to put runners at second and third. Tony Santa Maria logged a sacrifice fly into right field, tying the game at 1-1.

The Emperors surged back ahead with three runs off Kartsonas in the top of the second inning. Dalton McIntyre reached on a fielder's choice, Mac Guscette was plunked, and Tate Southisene hit a two-run double into center field, handing Rome a 3-1 lead. Gil connected on an RBI single two pitches later, increasing Rome's advantage to 4-1.

Rome expanded their lead with one more run off Kartsonas in the top of the sixth inning. McIntyre lifted a solo home run to right-center field for a 5-1 Emperors lead.

The visitors smashed one more run against Hot Rods' reliever Jadon Bercovich. Isaiah Drake pulled a two-out solo blast to right field, strengthening Rome's edge to 6-1.

Bowling Green got back on the board with two runs against Rome's Elison Joseph in the bottom of the eighth inning. Santa Maria walked, Ryan McCoy doubled to right field, and Mateo rolled a two-run single into center field, cutting the Emperors' lead to 6-3.

Rome tallied two runs in the top of the ninth against RHP Ryan Andrade. Eric Hartman hit a two-out double and Drake logged a two-run home run to right field for an 8-3 Emperors' advantage.

Reliever Isaac Gallegos hurled a scoreless ninth inning to complete an 8-3 final score.

De Grandpre (6-3) dealt the win, throwing 5.0 innings of one-run ball, allowing six hits, two walks and firing eight strikeouts. Kartsonas (3-2) was charged with the loss, allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits and recording eight strikeouts in 6.0 frames.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play game three of a six-game series Thursday night at 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green will send out RHP Trevor Harrison (0-0, 6.33) against Rome LHP Cam Caminiti (1-3, 5.16).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2026

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