Benson Blasts First High-A Homer; Four 'Clones Enjoy Multi-Hit Nights in 7-2 win over Keys

Published on June 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Behind multi-hit efforts from four different Cyclones, Brooklyn surged back into the win column with a 7-2 victory over Frederick on Wednesday night. All nine Cyclones reached in the victory, while Brooklyn collected 10 hits.

LF J.T. Benson led the charge with a 2-for-3 performance including a solo home run and an RBI triple, while scoring two runs. C Ronald Hernandez, DH Daiverson Gutierrez and 2B Colin Houck all finished with multi-hit contests as well.

RHP Dakota Hawkins excelled in just his second start of the year for Brooklyn. The righty spun three innings of just one-run ball, while striking out four and walking none. Hawkins made his 63rd career Cyclones appearance, pulling into a tie with RHP Josh Hejka for 2nd on the all time franchise list. Hawkins and the Brooklyn bullpen combined to strike out 14 Frederick batters.

Brooklyn did some serious damage in the 2nd against RHP Kiefer Lord. Gutierrez got it started with a line drive single to left field. From there, Benson skied a ball all the way to the wall in dead center field for an RBI triple to plate the game's first run.

Moments later, Houck kept the line moving with an RBI two-bagger on the ground to left field to double the Brooklyn lead to 2-0. After a strikeout, both SS Mitch Voit and RF John Bay drew consecutive walks to load the bases.

With the bases loaded, Hernandez hit into a fielder's choice that plated a run, but 1B Yasmil Bucce botched the throw to second, which sailed into left field enabling Brooklyn to plate another run on the play and push the lead to 4-0.

The 'Clones tacked across their final run of the frame on a sacrifice fly from 1B Corey Collins one batter later.

Frederick got a run back in the 3rd, thanks to an RBI double from 1B Ike Irish - already his 4th extra-base hit of the series.

Brooklyn tacked on some insurance in the middle innings, with a run in both the 6th and 7th. In the 6th, Voit and Bay whacked consecutive doubles to push the lead to 6-1. In the 7th, Benson hit a laser beam home run - 114 MPH off the bat - to left field to push the 'Clones lead to 7-1.

Frederick would answer with a run in the 8th, when SS Wehiwa Aloy took RHP Hunter Hodges deep for a solo home run. The long ball marked the first earned run given up by Hodges since April 24. Still, Frederick would not scratch across anything further the rest of the way.

The Cyclones and Keys return to action on Thursday night at Maimonides Park. Brooklyn has yet to announce a probable starter, while Frederick will throw LHP Caden Hunter (0-0, 3.24 ERA). First pitch is slated for 6:40, with the contest slated to air on SNY, the TV home of the New York Mets.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2026

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