Hot Rods Games Notes

Published on June 10, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







In It To Win It... The Bowling Green Hot Rods' secured the South Atlantic League South Division's First Half Title with an 11-0 win over the Rome Emperors. 2026 marks the 12th season that Bowling Green will compete in a postseason, looking for their fifth league championship. The Hot Rods boast the best record in the SAL in 2026.

The Gillen Guild... Theo Gillen's leadoff home run against Rome on Tuesday night cemented his dominance over South Atlantic League pitching. The Tampa Bay Rays' No. 1 prospect leads active SAL bats with a 1.009 OPS. Gillen ranks in the league's Top Five in batting average (.322, T-2nd), stolen bases (22, 3rd) and OBP (.429, T-3rd) entering Wednesday.

Significant streak... Caden Bodine posted three RBI on Tuesday night, highlighted by a two-run double in the second inning. The catcher has now driven in an RBI in each of his last nine games since May 30, tying the longest streak in affiliated baseball during the 2026 season. Double-A bats Jesus Made (BIL, MIL) and Jake Gelof (TUL, LAD) are the only other two players with nine-game RBI streaks. Bodine has delivered 18 RBI over this run, more than each of Made and Gelof.

Home Field Advantage... The Hot Rods have each of their first five home series during the 2026 season. Bowling Green holds a 22-5 record at Bowling Green Ballpark and leads the South Atlantic League with a 81.5 win% in home games this year. Bowling Green has blasted 39 home runs in 27 home games and have an .829 team OPS.

Pushing Petey... Emilien Pitre earned Tampa Bay Rays' MiLB Player of the Month during May, finishing last month with a .338 average (26-for-77) with seven doubles, one triple, two homers, and 22 RBI. Pitre has raised his batting average from .189 to .297 from the beginning of May to Wednesday.

Swiper Keeps Swiping... The Hot Rods have logged the top four base-stealing games in franchise history this season. The Hot Rods set the franchise record on May 29 in Hudson Valley with 10 swipes against the Renegades. Bowling Green logged nine stolen bases on May 14 against the Greenville Drive, second-most. The Hot Rods have recorded eight steals four times in team history, including April 16 against Greenville and June 4 against Wilmington.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.