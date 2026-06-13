Colmenarez's Go-Ahead Homer Leads White Squirrels to 8-5 Win

Published on June 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green, Kentucky - Carlos Colmenarez marked his return to Bowling Green Ballpark with a go-ahead home run in bottom the eighth inning, while No. 1 Tampa Bay Rays prospect Theo Gillen collected a four-hit performance, leading the Bowling Green White Squirrels (43-17) to an 8-5 victory over the Rome Emperors (32-28) on Friday night.

The Emperors gained the lead with three runs in the top of the second inning against starter Jose Urbina. Back-to-back walks and a groundout put runners at second and third, Mason Guerra singled into center field to plate Isaiah Drake and Owen Carey for a 2-0 lead. A Bowling Green throwing error plated a third run, making it 3-0 Rome.

The White Squirrels responded with four runs against Emperors starter Briggs McKenzie in the bottom of the second inning. Ryan McCoy reached on an error, while Marshall Toole and Colmenarez both reached on bunt singles to load the bases. Juanfel Peguero snuck a two-run single into center field, reducing Rome's edge to 3-2. Gillen singled to reload the bases. Nathan Flewelling and Aidan Smith worked walks, plating two more runs, handing the White Squirrels a 4-3 lead.

Bowling Green tacked on one more run in the bottom of the fifth inning against reliever Jacob Shafer. Toole belted a solo home run to center field, increasing the White Squirrels margin to 5-3.

Rome got back on the board with two runs in the top of the seventh inning against the Bowling Green bullpen. Colin Burgess reached on an error, John Gil singled, and Eric Hartman rolled an RBI single into center to cut the Bowling Green lead to 5-4. Carey hit into a fielder's choice, plating Gil, tying the game at 5-5.

The White Squirrels snatched the lead back with three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning against reliever Colin Daniel. Colmenarez launched a solo home run to right field, putting Bowling Green into a 6-5 lead. Gillen singled, Flewelling reached on a fielder's choice and Aidan Smith rifled a two-run triple to right, giving the White Squirrels an 8-5 advantage.

Reliever Junior William retired the Emperors in order in the top of the ninth inning, finalizing an 8-5 White Squirrels win.

William (4-0) earned the win with a stellar display, throwing 2.2 hitless frames and added five strikeouts. Daniel (2-6) was hooked with the loss, giving up three runs on five hits and one walk, striking out four over 3.0 innings.

The Hot Rods and Emperors play the penultimate game of their six-game series on Saturday at 6:35 PM CT. Bowling Green will send RHP Jacob Kisting (3-0, 2.06) to the mound against Rome RHP Luke Sinnard (0-1, 2.45).

Fans can catch all the action by watching on MiLB.tv, listening through the MiLB First Pitch App and BGHotRods.com. Fans can also secure their seats for future home Hot Rods games by calling (270) 901-2121, visiting the Bowling Green Ballpark box office during normal business hours, or going to www.bghotrods.com.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2026

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