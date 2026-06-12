Brooklyn Cyclones Game Notes - Friday, June 12 - vs. Frederick (6:40 PM ET)

Published on June 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







The Brooklyn Cyclones (23-36, 23-36) continue a six-game homestand against the Frederick Keys (37-20, 37-20) - the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles - on Friday evening at 6:40 p.m. ET from Maimonides Park on Coney Island in Brooklyn, N.Y.

LHP Daviel Hurtado (1-0, 0.69) is expected to make the start for the Cyclones. The Keys are scheduled to counter with RHP Yeiber Cartaya (0-0, 1.42).

Live coverage on the Cyclones Radio Network, Bally Sports Live, and MiLB.tv will begin at 6:25 p.m. ET.

LAST TIME OUT: The Cyclones' bats failed to come up with the big hit in a 3-2 loss to Frederick on Thursday night...Brooklyn put the tying run on base in the 9th, but could not scratch anything across in the final frame...The 'Clones were just 1-for-6 with men in scoring position...Despite the defeat, LHP Nicolas Carreño struck out nine Keys batters, and allowed only one run over 6.0 full innings of work...The 6.0 innings and nine strikeouts were both career highs for Carreño...The only blip on the 20-year-old's radar was a solo home run he surrendered in the 5th to LF Elis Cuevas...Offensively, C Ronald Hernandez continued his hot stretch at the plate...The Venezuela native was 2-for-2 with a couple of walks and a run scored. 2B Diego Mosquera also finished with a couple of knocks, going 2-for-4 at the dish.

25th ANNIVERSARY: The Cyclones celebrate their 25th anniversary season in 2026...Since the inaugural 2001 campaign, Brooklyn has captured 3 league titles...The Cyclones shared the New York-Penn League crown with the Williamsport Crosscutters in their first season before taking home the final NYPL title in 2019...Brooklyn captured its first full-season championship in 2025, going 4-0 in the postseason against Greensboro and Hub City.

BACK IN THE NEW YORK GROOVE: The Cyclones have been amid their best offensive stretch of the season...Since May 22 vs. Hudson Valley, Brooklyn is 12-5, which is tied with Bowling Green for the best record in the South Atlantic League...The 'Clones plated 10 runs for the third time in 18 days in Saturday's win over Jersey Shore...The 12 runs scored are the most the 'Clones have had in a single game all year...It also marks the most they've scored in any game since they scored 13 in Game 1 of the SAL Championship Series vs. Hub City on September 14, 2025...Brooklyn racked up 10 hits, including at least one by all nine members of the starting lineup in the win...Since May 14 at Rome, Brooklyn has scored at least five runs 14 different times, including in every game last week against the BlueClaws...They're averaging just shy of 5 runs per game during that span, compiling a 15-10 record.

DAVIEL DELIVERS: LHP Daviel Hurtado is off to a near-perfect start as a Cyclone...In three starts, the Cuban-born starter has allowed just one run over 13.0 innings...On Saturday night at Jersey Shore, the 21-year-old worked into the 6th inning for the first time in his career...Hurtado surrendered just one run on one hit over a career-long 5.1 innings, walking one, and tying a season-best with five strikeouts...Among South Atlantic League pitchers with 10.0 or more innings of work since his Cyclones debut on May 26, Hurtado is tied for the league lead in ERA (0.69) and WHIP (0.46), and paces the circuit in batting average against (.095) and opposing OPS (.255).

BACK IN BROOKLYN: The Cyclones continue their home series this week against Frederick for the final full six-game series of the first half...Brooklyn welcomes Frederick to Coney Island for the second time already this season...Brooklyn dropped four of six to Frederick in late April/early May at Maimonides Park...The 'Clones five wins last week on the road against Jersey Shore mark the most wins the squad has had in a single series this year.

LIKE A HAWK: RHP Dakota Hawkins made a spot start for the Cyclones on Wednesday, tossing 3.0 innings and allowing just one run in Brooklyn's 7-2 win, while tying RHP Josh Hejka for second on the Cyclones' all-time appearances list...The 26-year-old has accrued a 1.74 ERA (4 ER in 20.2 IP) over his last 12 appearances between Triple-A Syracuse and Brooklyn...Hawkins is also third all-time in strikeouts (143), trailing only teammate RHP Noah Hall (179) and RHP Jaison Vilera (173)...The right-hander also surpassed RHP Garrison Bryant for third in innings pitched (146.1).

CALL ME A JT: OF JT Benson has been a key part of the Cyclones recent offensive surge...Benson was 2-for-3 at the dish with his first High-A homer and an RBI triple in Wednesday's win...Despite having a seven-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday, the 24-year-old has reached base safely in his last 13 contests...Since May 22, Benson is 13-for-43 (.302) with a homer, six runs scored, five doubles, a triple, and 10 RBI...Brooklyn holds an 11-6 record in the Crestwood, Ky. native's 17 starts...Benson is also tied for fourth in the South Atlantic League in doubles (6) since his debut on May 19.

HIP HIP, JOSÉ!: RHP José Chirinos has looked the part through his first two career High-A starts...Through a pair of outings, the righty is 0-1 with a 3.27 ERA across 11.0 innings, with 14 strikeouts to six walks...On Tuesday against Frederick, the righty struck out a career-high-tying 10 batters over 6.0 innings...In his first start with Brooklyn, the 21-year-old allowed just one run over 5.0 strong frames...All this comes after an outstanding start to the year with Single-A St. Lucie...At the time of his promotion, Chirinos led the FSL in ERA (2.36), WHIP (1.05), and opposing OPS (.607).

PITCHING IN: Despite the unit being short-handed at times over the past few weeks, Brooklyn's pitching staff has been sharp as of late...Brooklyn has struck out 41 Keys batters through the first three games this week...The Cyclones racked up 17.0 consecutive scoreless innings from May 22-26...In May, the Cyclones posted a 3.65 ERA (92 ER in 227.0 IP), just narrowly behind Frederick's 3.64 ERA (89 ER in 220.0 IP) for best in the South Atlantic League...Since May 14, Brooklyn has permitted just 68 ER across 25 games, good for a 2.82 ERA, which is best in all of Minor League Baseball during that span...A huge reason behind that success has been the bullpen...Since that date, Cyclone relievers have posted a 2.05 ERA in 25 games, the best mark among full-season minor league affiliates....The 'pen holds a 9-5 record, with 142 strikeouts to 59 walks across 109.2 innings during that span.

HALL OF FAME: RHP Noah Hall continued to climb the Cyclones' all-time pitching leaderboard on Sunday against Jersey Shore...The 25-year-old surpassed RHP Jaison Vilera (173) for the Cyclones' all-time record, punching out six to raise his career total to 179...The Charlotte, N.C. native passed RHP Garrison Bryant (135) and LHP Felipe De La Cruz (133) for second and third, respectively, on the all-time list on April 10 at Jersey Shore...Hall is also second on the all-time starts list by Brooklyn pitchers with 37 and innings pitched with 177.0, having passed Bryant (143.1) earlier this season...In 2025, Hall ranked second in the South Atlantic League in ERA (2.72) and batting average against (.200)...He also finished fifth in strikeouts (115), tied for fifth in double plays induced (9), sixth in innings (112.2), ninth in WHIP (1.27), and tied for 10th in starts (21)...Hall became the first player in franchise history to start multiple Opening Days in 2025 and started his third-straight Opening Day in 2026.

BALL MAGNETS: The Cyclones have worn their fair share of pitches to start the 2026 season...After 14 Cyclones batters were hit in a seven-game span from Thursday to Thursday, Brooklyn leads all of Minor League Baseball with 61 hit-by-pitches...OF John Bay leads the team with 13, while C Daiverson Gutiérrez is second with 11...Bay is tied for third in the South Atlantic League and tied for fifth in MiLB, while Gutiérrez is tied for fifth in the league and tied for 16th in MiLB ...The Cyclones have had four hitters plunked in a game on four separate occasions in 2026...The single-game franchise record is six set on May 19, 2023, at Hudson Valley...The franchise record for hit-by-pitches in a season is 107, set in 2022.

MAGIC MITCH: INF Mitch Voit has found his stride at the plate...The 2025 first-round pick connected on his seventh home run of the season on Saturday night against Jersey Shore, and followed it up with a multi-hit effort with two runs scored on Sunday...Since May 22, Voit has a slash line of .250/.403/.462/.865...Voit is proving himself as a dual-threat during this stretch, tying for the team lead in home runs (3), while also being second in stolen bases (7).

COREY IN THE HOUSE: INF Corey Collins has been an on-base machine for the Cyclones as of late...The 24-year-old has reached in 18-straight games dating back to the two-week homestand on May 19 vs. Hudson Valley...Collins is just 10-for-52 (.192) at the plate during that stretch, but is reaching base at a .456 clip...Overall, the Suwanee, Ga. native is slashing .192/.456/.423/.879 during those 18 games with nine runs scored, three doubles, three home runs, and 15 RBI...Collins has walked 25 times and struck out 20 times in that stretch.

RED-HOT RONNY: C Ronald Hernandez has been on a tear at the plate over the last two weeks...The Venezuela native reached base on four times on Thursday against Frederick...Since May 24, Hernandez is slashing .354/.456/.500/.956, and has hits in 11 of his last 13 games...Hernandez had hits in six consecutive games from May 24-31, the second-longest hitting streak of his Cyclones career...Hernandez hit in seven-straight games from April 23-May 3 during the 2025 season...Brooklyn is 9-4 with Hernandez in the lineup during this stretch.

SITTING ON THE DOCK OF J-BAY: OF John Bay clobbered his seventh home run of the season in Saturday's win, and has continued to thrive on Coney Island to start the year...In 24 games at Maimonides Park this year, the 25-year-old is hitting .317/.440/.659/1.099 with 24 runs scored, 16 extra-base hits, five home runs, 19 runs batted in, and nine stolen bases...In 28 road contests, Bay is slashing just .168/.294/.248/.542...Bay has hit two of his seven home runs this season against Hudson Valley, and three of his eight career High-A long balls have come against the Renegades.

TIME TO MAKE THE DONUTS: The Cyclones collected their fourth shutout in 11 games and sixth of the season in last Sunday's victory over Wilmington...Five different Brooklyn arms combined to hold the Blue Rocks scoreless on only four hits across the contest...Brooklyn shutout Hudson Valley and Wilmington twice each during their two-week homestand, in addition to blanking Rome in Georgia, 7-0, on May 14 and shutting out Frederick, 2-0, at Maimonides Park on May 2...RHP Channing Austin was Brooklyn's starter in three of their six shutouts to this point...The 7-0 victory on May 14 was the Cyclones' most lopsided shutout since a 13-0 win vs. Wilmington on July 9, 2025...RHP Brendan Girton (4.1 IP, 2 H, 4 K), LHP Ryan Ammons (1.2, 0, 3), RHP Brett Banks (2.0, 0, 4), and RHP Ben Simon (1.0, 1, 3) united to strike out 14 in a combined three-hitter.

BROOKLYN TO THE BIGS: After 14 former Cyclones made their Major League debuts in 2025, eight alumni have already accomplished the feat early in 2026...RHP Kade Morris made his MLB debut for the Athletics last Saturday in Houston against the Astros...Morris pitched in 11 games, making 10 starts and pitching to a 3.43 ERA over 57.2 innings during his time in Brooklyn in 2024....He joins RHP Wilkin Ramos, OF Nick Morabito, LHP Zach Thornton, OF Carson Benge, OF A.J. Ewing, RHP Cameron Foster, and RHP Anthony Nunez, who made their debuts earlier this season...Foster and Nunez each debuted with the Baltimore Orioles in April...Last year's 14 debuts set a new single-season franchise record.

AMAZIN' STARTS HERE: According to MLB Pipeline, the Cyclones hold two of the Mets' Top 30 prospects...Those are INF Mitch Voit (6) and C Daiverson Gutiérrez (24)...Brooklyn has three of Baseball America's Top 30: Voit (8), Gutiérrez (24), and LHP Nicolas Carreño (30)..SNY lists Voit at 10 and Gutiérrez at 27...Baseball America also ranked INF Colin Houck as the organization's No. 35 farmhand entering 2026.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2026

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