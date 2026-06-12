'Burgers Win on Walk-Off over Asheville

Published on June 12, 2026 under South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hub City Spartanburgers News Release







SPARTANBURG, S.C. - A 23-hit, nine-error, back-and-forth game turned into an 8-7 walk-off Hub City win. The Spartanburgers (30-29) staved off the Asheville Tourists (16-43), who came back to tie the contest three times from the seventh through ninth.

Asheville started the scoring two batters into the top of the first. Caden Powell blitzed a breaking ball from Kamdyn Perry for a solo homer. Hub City answered with a first inning home run of its own. Hector Osorio took Kellan Oakes deep for his second home run in as many days.

Tied at one, Asheville scratched across a second run in the top of the second. With the bases loaded and two outs, Perry walked in a run before stranding three runners. Luke Hanson led off the bottom of the second with his 10th homer of the season to tie the game. Hub City then took its first lead of the day on RBI singles from Quincy Scott and Yeison Morrobel.

Perry worked around a triple for a scoreless third. Hub City's starter gave up one more run in the fourth to finish his day on a run-scoring single from Zach Daudet. Jackson Wells took over on the mound for Asheville to start the third. Wells tossed four shutout innings without surrendering a hit.

Kai Wynyard kept the Tourists off the scoreboard in the fifth and sixth. Adrian Rodriguez entered to pitch the seventh with a 4-3 lead. Cesar Hernandez singled and reached second on an error to start the inning. He then came around to score on a two-base fielding error by Rodriguez. Later in the inning, Asheville had runners at the corners with two outs. Nehomar Ochoa gave the Tourists the lead with a line drive single. Cole Stasio came in to get the final out of the inning.

Hub City tied the game at five in the bottom of the seventh on a Morrobel double and an Osorio RBI single against Raimy Rodriguez. After a single, an error and a double steal, the Tourists got two runners into scoring position with two outs against Stasio in the eighth. Justin Thomas Jr. chopped an infield single to give Asheville a 6-5 lead.

Raimy Rodriguez returned to pitch the eighth inning. After setting down the first two batters he faced, Rodriguez ceded singles to Gleider Figuereo and Scott. A wild pitch and stolen base had both runners in scoring position for Chandler Pollard, who singled them home. Colby Langford (L, 1-2) recorded the final out of the inning.

Leading 7-6, the Spartanburgers called on Case Matter for the top of the ninth. After a popout, Ochoa laced a double to left. A walk and a strikeout brought up John Garcia, who lined a single to right-center. Ochoa sped home and tied the game. Matter finished the inning with a strikeout of Hernandez. Langford started the bottom of the ninth with two straight outs. He then allowed the potential winning run to reach third on a triple from Paxton Kling. Langford got out of it to force extra innings.

Luke Savage (W, 2-2) entered in the 10th and twirled a scoreless inning, stranding the automatic runner Hernandez on third. Scott began the bottom of the inning on second, and Pollard planned to move him over to third with a sacrifice bunt. Instead, Langford picked up the bunt and threw wide of first base; Scott sprinted all the way home for the walk-off win.

Hub City and Asheville square off tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. ET. Right-handers Caden Scarborough (0-1, 2.57 ERA), the Rangers No. 2 prospect, and Parker Smith (3-3, 6.80 ERA), a top 30 prospect in the Astros system, are the projected starters.







South Atlantic League Stories from June 12, 2026

'Burgers Win on Walk-Off over Asheville - Hub City Spartanburgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.